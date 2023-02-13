د . إAEDSRر . س

There’ll Be Flying Taxis In Dubai In Just Three Years!

Flying taxis are coming!

The World Government Summit is happening right now in Dubai, and one of the key highlights from yesterday proves Dubai is flying high.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visit, accompanied by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the initial launch network of vertiports and an expected launch of eVTOL operations by 2026 with HE Mattar Al Tayer, in other words, Dubai will have flying taxis in just three years.

Each flying taxi will carry four passengers, the cost is still TBC

The prototype design of the first aerial taxi vertiport will be located near Dubai International Airport

The vertiport will be made up of four stands for aerial taxis and two landing areas that will be connected to the Emirates Metro Station via an air-conditioned bridge. The initial network of vertiports will connect four main areas of Dubai: Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa area), Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah.

