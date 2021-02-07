Feature
A Food Blogger Slams Restaurants For Finding 'Loopholes' In The No-Brunch Rule
Restaurants are lucky to be allowed to operate… Let’s keep it like that.
Dubai has remained largely open for the last number of months. In a conversation to CNBC, DHA Deputy Director General Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali said the approach to dealing with COVID-19 has been science-based, and the city made the decision of striking the balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.
So alebit at a reduced capacity, restaurants have remained open, however, in the last week, Dubai has slowly introduced more restrictions across entertainment and F&B, as COVID steadily increase.
But despite new restrictions, some restaurants don’t want to hear it. So let’s say if they can’t hold a brunch, they’ll hold a long lunch instead.
Food Sheikh, a Dubai food blogger is calling out restaurants, who have found “workarounds”
These restaurants are ‘missing the point’
All the restaurants who are proudly finding “workarounds” against the recent restrictions imposed by the government are missing the point.
The aim is to control the spike in cases and allow the vaccine roll out to gather momentum. This is not a challenge to find the most loopholes in the directives.
If brunches are banned, then a 5-course set menu with unlimited free drinks is not a “clever alternative” – it is merely prolonging the pain for everyone else.
We’re all hurting, but some of us are bringing salt when we need salve.
Brunch gets cancelled, so some restaurants are promoting evening suppers and long lunches instead
Last week, the latest circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) announced that all activities which result in large gatherings such as weekend brunches must be postponed, effective immediately.
But rather than respect the ruling, many have found ways to sidestep the rule and have looked for alternative ways to promote their Thursday evening package offers or Friday afternoon brunches.
That’s not the point!
As The Food Sheikh points out, this is NOT a challenge for restaurants to find loopholes, and many praised the sentiment
Well done to Food Sheikh for calling this out. Let’s not abuse the rules
Luckily restaurants are still open. But if a small few restaurants ignore the messaging from Dubai government, it could mean increased restrictions across the board. It shouldn’t be up to the government to spell it out for us, cut out the parties until we’re in the clear. It’s been a tough year but we’re nearly there. ‘Nuff said.