A Food Blogger Slams Restaurants For Finding 'Loopholes' In The No-Brunch Rule

Restaurants are lucky to be allowed to operate… Let’s keep it like that.

Dubai has remained largely open for the last number of months. In a conversation to CNBC, DHA Deputy Director General Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali said the approach to dealing with COVID-19 has been science-based, and the city made the decision of striking the balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.

So alebit at a reduced capacity, restaurants have remained open, however, in the last week, Dubai has slowly introduced more restrictions across entertainment and F&B, as COVID steadily increase.

But despite new restrictions, some restaurants don’t want to hear it. So let’s say if they can’t hold a brunch, they’ll hold a long lunch instead.

Food Sheikh, a Dubai food blogger is calling out restaurants, who have found “workarounds”