Footage Of Fazza Having Coffee On Top Of The Ain Dubai Cabin Went Absolutely Viral

HH Sheikh Hamdan shared a video to his socials that seems pretty normal in the first couple of seconds.. until it BLOWS your mind! At first glance, it looks like Fazza is sitting, enjoying a cuppa coffee with the beach behind him.

A few seconds later, the camera zooms out to unveil that he’s sitting on top of one of the cabins of Ain Dubai that just opened yesterday! Not in, ON the cabin!

Fazza’s video from the top of an Ain Dubai cabin went absolutely viral and we can totally understand why

Ain Dubai was lit up with the most majestic fireworks show last night

In celebration of Ain Dubai finally opening to the public, a light, drone and fireworks show heavily lit the night sky.

You could dine in the sky, relax with a bevvie, or have a wedding overlooking the glistening views of Dubai

The experiences could be split into 3 main categories: you got the Observation, Social and Private Cabins. You could experience the stunning view of one 38 minute rotation or two 76 minute rotation. Can’t I just spend the night?

The cabins are of course air-conditioned, because us Dubai folks cannot live without it, and are HUGE so it’s a great entertainment destination. Ain Dubai is open both day and night to serve two very different and very exceptional experiences. You could be overlooking the morning Bluewaters views or watch Dubai’s LED lights switch on.

Tickets are sold via the Ain Dubai website and prices start at AED130!