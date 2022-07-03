Latest
Footage Showed An Emirates Plane With A Hole On Its Side After Safely Landing In Brisbane
Flying can be a worrying experience to some, but to others, it’s just another day. Whatever the type of flyer you are, if you’re on a plane and hear that there was a technical difficulty, you might get a sweaty palm.
Emirates flight EK430 was all set to fly out from Dubai to Brisbane on Friday. It arrived on time and safely in Australia, despite the report of technical difficulty. Emirates has always kept the safety of passengers and crews as its top priority.
The aircraft perforated its fuselage after one of the tires exploded during cruising
Passengers caught a glimpse of the hole and the tire after landing
The plane got that hole when one of the wheels exploded while retracting into the body of the plane during cruise
The eruption of the wheel caused pressure and therefore blew a hole in one of the aircraft’s panels. Thankfully there was no threat to the passengers and crew on the plane and it landed safely in Brisbane!
An Emirates spokesperson told Lovin Dubai:
Our flight EK430 flying from Dubai to Brisbane on 1 July experienced a technical fault. One of the aircraft’s 22 tyres ruptured during cruise, causing damage to a small portion of the aerodynamic fairing, which is an outer panel or the skin of the aircraft. At no point did it have any impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft. The aircraft landed safely in Brisbane and all passengers disembarked as scheduled. The fairing has been completely replaced, checked and cleared by engineers, Airbus and all relevant authorities. The safety of our passengers and crew has always been our top priority.