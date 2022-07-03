Footage Showed An Emirates Plane With A Hole On Its Side After Safely Landing In Brisbane

Flying can be a worrying experience to some, but to others, it’s just another day. Whatever the type of flyer you are, if you’re on a plane and hear that there was a technical difficulty, you might get a sweaty palm.

Emirates flight EK430 was all set to fly out from Dubai to Brisbane on Friday. It arrived on time and safely in Australia, despite the report of technical difficulty. Emirates has always kept the safety of passengers and crews as its top priority.

The aircraft perforated its fuselage after one of the tires exploded during cruising

Passengers caught a glimpse of the hole and the tire after landing

The plane got that hole when one of the wheels exploded while retracting into the body of the plane during cruise

The eruption of the wheel caused pressure and therefore blew a hole in one of the aircraft’s panels. Thankfully there was no threat to the passengers and crew on the plane and it landed safely in Brisbane!

