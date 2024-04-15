The Community Funded Free Umrah Trips For 50 Laborers

In a beautiful act of kindness, the community has come together to fund a free Umrah journey for 50 deserving laborers. With all expenses covered, these individuals are set to go onboard on a meaningful pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah. It’s a heartening example of generosity and support for those who play such vital roles in our communities.
Yesterday marked a special milestone as the first bus set off for the Umrah trip
Thanks to the generous efforts of @Thegivingfamily and @Umrah4LaborWorkers, a special campaign has been organized, allowing the community to gift a one-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Makkah and Madinah for just AED 1,076.
This package includes three nights in Madinah and three nights in Makkah, covering transportation, accommodation, ihram, and meals for the full Umrah experience.
Registration is open to all laborers, regardless of gender, race, color, or language, making this opportunity accessible to anyone in need of spiritual fulfillment.
Since Ramadan began, 180 labor workers have already registered for the Umrah trip, with more signing up each day
The first bus departed on April 14, followed by the second on April 21, and the third on May 1. Umrah4LaborWorkers is optimistic about expanding their efforts, aiming to send a total of 10 buses to accommodate even more deserving individuals.
Hop onto Umrah4LaborWorkers’ Instagram for a heartwarming journey. See the tears turn to smiles as workers live their Umrah dreams. It’s a story of pure joy and gratitude, sure to warm your heart.