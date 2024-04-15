The Community Funded Free Umrah Trips For 50 Laborers

In a beautiful act of kindness, the community has come together to fund a free Umrah journey for 50 deserving laborers. With all expenses covered, these individuals are set to go onboard on a meaningful pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah. It’s a heartening example of generosity and support for those who play such vital roles in our communities.

