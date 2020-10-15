All Frequently Asked UAE Travel Questions Answered Right HERE!

Borders have opened up, lockdowns are getting lifted everywhere and the UAE is ready for tourists. People are slowly starting to move around for important reasons and also warming up to the idea of taking a vacation with all safety measures in place. And what better place to plan out a vacation than Dubai – the one city that is on top of every safety regulation?

Planning a visit in the Corona era can be mega confusing. Do you need a test? What extra documents will you need? The answers might vary based on what airline you’re taking in.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty deets, keep in mind that airlines and authorities are constantly updating rules and what will help most is to keep a watch on their websites for these updates.

First things first, let’s get the tests right

A few things remain common throughout major airlines when it comes to flying into the UAE.

All residents and tourists need a negative COVID-19 PCR test before entering the UAE which should have been taken not more than 96 hours before the time of travel. Only a hard copy of the test results will be accepted, so you can keep the text messages and other digital reports away.

The great thing is, your test report can be in either Arabic or English.

Regardless of the flight, kiddos below the age of 12 and anyone with disabilities are exempted. Likewise, UAE nationals don’t need prior test results because they will be tested at the airport once they arrive.

In the same way, when you land in the country, you might be tested. Make sure you stay inside your hotel/place to stay till you get a result back to be safe. If your result is positive you need to do two things: