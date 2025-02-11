From Dubai To The World…The Journey Of A Retail Trailblazer

Big moves in retail!

Nilesh Ved, the mastermind behind Apparel Group, just clinched the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 RLC Honours in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The event, which is basically the Oscars of global retail, recognized Ved for his game-changing leadership and trailblazing entrepreneurship.

Held on February 4, the night was nothing short of a celebration of innovation and excellence, with 150 top industry leaders coming together to applaud Ved’s unstoppable impact on retail.

From turning Apparel Group into a retail empire to pioneering industry shifts, Nilesh Ved’s leadership has reshaped the global shopping experience. With a relentless drive for growth and innovation, he has set new benchmarks, proving that retail isn’t just about sales…it’s about creating experiences.

Speaking about his achievement, Ved said:

“This recognition is a testament to our journey…one fueled by passion, resilience, and a commitment to excellence. Retail is about creating meaningful connections and experiences, and I’m honored to keep shaping the industry’s future.”

With a massive footprint spanning 2,300+ stores and 85+ brands, Apparel Group is one of the biggest names in global retail..

From Tommy Hilfiger and ALDO to Tim Hortons and Skechers, the group has brought top international brands to the Middle East and beyond

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Apparel Group has conquered the GCC, India, Africa, and Asia, and isn’t slowing down anytime soon! With expansion plans in Hungary and the Philippines, the brand continues to push boundaries under the leadership of Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

What’s the RLC Global Forum?

If you’re in retail, this is THE forum to watch.

The RLC Global Forum is where the world’s most influential retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers come together to shape the industry’s future

With high-level discussions and cross-industry initiatives, it’s the ultimate platform for driving positive change in retail.

As Nilesh Ved takes home this monumental award, it’s clear that his vision and leadership continue to inspire the next generation of retail pioneers. This is just the beginning of an even bigger future for Apparel Group and global retail!