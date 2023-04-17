د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

From Lost To Boss: How AI-Powered Schools Like TeachMeCode Institute Are Changing The Game

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Artificial intelligence has been transforming industries for a while now, and the education sector is no exception. Today, we’re seeing a rise in the use of AI, with innovations like ChatGPT, an increase in tech jobs, and the emergence of new roles that didn’t exist just a few years ago.

As AI tech continues to advance, it’s no wonder that traditional schools are no longer cutting it. Instead, AI-powered schools are revolutionising the education system by offering quality, forward-thinking education that prepares students for the needs of the future.

So, it’s time to get on the AI bandwagon and really contemplate the idea of AI-powered schools.

Enter TeachMeCode Institute.

TeachMeCode Institute is a coding school that provides comprehensive courses in front-end development, back-end development, web design, and blockchain fundamentals.

Their goal is to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in high-paying careers! COUNT.US.IN.

“Traditional schools have long been plagued by limitations that no longer serve the needs of the IT industry. That’s why we’ve created a school where these limitations simply don’t exist. Our approach to education is grounded in practical, hands-on learning that is designed to meet the demands of the ever-changing IT field.”

Alexandru Cocindau, founder of TeachMeCode Institute

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TeachMeCode (@teachmecode.institute)

No more sacrificing your entire schedule to learn a new skill!

The AI-powered school offers flexible scheduling options, including weekend classes, requiring only a 2-day commitment each week. Study in luxury in their state-of-the-art facility while using iMacs and 150-inch screens to help improve your learning experience. TeachMeCode Institute is dedicated to providing quality education that meets the demands of the ever-changing IT field. And with their practical, hands-on approach to learning, you’ll be a coding whiz in no time.

Plus, from now until April 24, they’re offering 50% off on all their courses – Which means you can learn valuable coding skills for just AED5,000 (reduced from 10,000).

Take advantage of this amazing offer and sign up for a TeachMeCode course!

About TeachMeCode Institute

TeachMeCode is a leading coding school that offers front-end development, back-end development, web design, and blockchain fundamentals courses. It aims to help individuals who want to learn web development and design switch to high-paying careers. The school’s vision is to be the pioneers in providing quality education that meets “the future” needs.

“Traditional schools have long been plagued by limitations that no longer serve the needs of the IT industry. That’s why we’ve created a school where these limitations simply don’t exist. Our approach to education is grounded in practical, hands-on learning that is designed to meet the demands of the ever-changing IT field.” said Alexandru Cocindau, founder of TeachMeCode Institute.

Visit About TeachMeCode Institute's Official Website
About TeachMeCode Institute On Instagram
About TeachMeCode Institute On TikTok

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer