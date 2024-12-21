From Rides to Shows: Why Winter is Better on Yas Island!

As the cool winter breeze settles in, grab your besties and get ready to explore all the excitement and adventure Abu Dhabi has to offer—starting with Yas Island…

Yas Theme Parks are gearing up for an unforgettable winter season!

With heart-racing rides, festive events and immersive experiences, this is THE place to be this winter. From Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, Yas Waterworld, CLYMB, and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi there’s something for everyone! Expect exciting new seasonal shows, dazzling holiday decor and fun interactive events that’ll keep you coming back year after year.

Yas Theme Parks are making this winter one to remember, and it doesn’t even matter how old you are. Here are all the fun things to do this season, along with some great deals!

Experience a Winter Wonderland at Winterfest, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

This winter, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is bringing the holiday magic with Winterfest until January 7! The park will be transformed into a festive wonderland with interactive shows, winter-themed activities and cosy meet-and-greets with characters Bella, Jack and Gio. Kiddos can enjoy snowball fights and sock-only races, and you can join them afterwards for Christmas storytelling and hot chocolate. Yum!

Price: AED 380 gate price, AED 310 online

Catch the All-New Winter Spectacular Live Show at Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s Winter Spectacular is back—bigger and better! Until January 5, join Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and all your favourite characters for an all-new live theatrical show, Merry Mayhem, featuring singing, dancing, and acrobatics!

Don’t miss other festive highlights, including Daffy’s Holiday Dance Party, The Joker and Harley Quinn’s Naughty or Nice, and much more!

Price: AED 310 Book it here!

Dive into an Icy Wonderland with SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Island’s SeaWonder Celebration

A splash of holiday fun is waiting for you at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with the exciting SeaWonder Celebration running until January 5! There’s a live immersive winter experience featuring jaw-dropping performances, including roller-skating in a massive snow bubble, a juggling act, and so much more waiting to amaze you.

Plus! Meet Mr Wonder & his festive friends and snap pics with SeaWorld’s beloved characters, Shivers and Puck, while exploring the Arctic realm, all lit up for the season.

With every visit, you’re supporting the marine conservation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center—so you can have fun and make a real difference!

Price: AED 375

PSST! Just for this season, enjoy 4 tickets for the price of 3. Prices from AED281

Stay active this winter season at CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

This winter, get ready for an adrenaline rush at CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi! Fly high in the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight or challenge yourself on The SUMMYT™, the tallest indoor climbing wall in the region. It’s the perfect combo of fun and fitness for aaall ages!

Now, this is what makes Yas Island the ultimate winter destination for adventure and fun this season!

Make a splash at Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is kicking off the festive season early with a special offer—unlimited visits until January 31 for just AED 325! That’s right—one ticket, endless thrills on over 40 rides, from the heart-pumping Jebel Drop to the chill vibes of the Amwaj Wave Pool.

Price: AED 295