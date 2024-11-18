From Top Attractions to Thrilling Rides, Emaar Entertainment’s Big Ticket at Dubai Mall Has it All!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
A new deal has dropped and it will be your golden ticket to explore Dubai like never before! Imagine getting access to Dubai Mall’s hottest attractions—yes, it’s really happening!
Whether you’re craving adrenaline-pumping thrills, heartwarming family adventures, or breathtaking views, the Big Ticket at Dubai Mall has it all. From reaching new heights at At the Top, Burj Khalifa to gliding across the Dubai Ice Rink, diving into Dubai Aquarium, non-stop fun at KidZania, and feeling the rush of The Storm Coaster, this pass is made for those who want to experience every bit of it!
Picture this: standing atop the iconic Burj Khalifa, taking in jaw-dropping views from levels 124 and 125—it’s an absolute must-see moment! And that’s just the start.
Why not plunge into the mystical depths of the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, where you’ll come face-to-face with fascinating marine life? It’s an experience like no other, and it’s all waiting for you!
Ready to kickstart your adventure? Head to a dedicated ticketing counter in Dubai Mall to learn more and grab your Big Ticket today! Prices vary for kids and adults, see participating venues below! You even have the chance to double up your points with U by Emaar until the end of the month! Hurry, this incredible offer is valid until 31st December, so don’t miss out on your chance to save while experiencing the best of Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
Ts&Cs apply
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service