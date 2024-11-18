From Top Attractions to Thrilling Rides, Emaar Entertainment’s Big Ticket at Dubai Mall Has it All!

If you’ve always wanted to dive into Dubai Mall’s mega attractions, but your bank account’s been screaming, “don’t do it!” Well, things are about to change folks!

A new deal has dropped and it will be your golden ticket to explore Dubai like never before! Imagine getting access to Dubai Mall’s hottest attractions—yes, it’s really happening!

Whether you’re craving adrenaline-pumping thrills, heartwarming family adventures, or breathtaking views, the Big Ticket at Dubai Mall has it all. From reaching new heights at At the Top, Burj Khalifa to gliding across the Dubai Ice Rink, diving into Dubai Aquarium, non-stop fun at KidZania, and feeling the rush of The Storm Coaster, this pass is made for those who want to experience every bit of it!

Major bonus points to the genius behind Big Ticket—this deal is pure gold! The more attractions you pick, the bigger the savings

SO. MANY. ACTIVITIES!

Picture this: standing atop the iconic Burj Khalifa, taking in jaw-dropping views from levels 124 and 125—it’s an absolute must-see moment! And that’s just the start.

Why not plunge into the mystical depths of the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, where you’ll come face-to-face with fascinating marine life? It’s an experience like no other, and it’s all waiting for you!

Don’t sit on this—the fun begins now!

Booking is easy peasy

Ready to kickstart your adventure? Head to a dedicated ticketing counter in Dubai Mall to learn more and grab your Big Ticket today! Prices vary for kids and adults, see participating venues below! You even have the chance to double up your points with U by Emaar until the end of the month! Hurry, this incredible offer is valid until 31st December, so don’t miss out on your chance to save while experiencing the best of Dubai.

Participating venues

At the Top, Burj Khalifa, level 124 & 125

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Play DXB

KidZania: Access to the ultimate kids’ city!

Dubai Ice Rink: General Admission ticket for some frosty fun

Sky Views Observatory: Access to the Observatory, Glass Walk, and Slide

The Storm Coaster: One thrilling ride ticket

Reel Cinemas: Enjoy a Dolby movie experience

Adventure park

Ts&Cs apply

Unforgettable experiences at unbeatable prices await with the Big Ticket at Dubai Mall. Let the fun begin!