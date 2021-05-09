Police Have Arrested The UK's Most Wanted Fugitive In Dubai

The arrest was made shortly after receiving a Red notice from the Interpol.

The police have arrested Michael Paul Moogan , a 35 year old fugitive from Croxteth, Liverpool in Dubai. He was wanted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK for his alleged role in an international drug trafficking plot.

Moogan used a fake name and nationality to enter and stay in Dubai

The NCA thanked Dubai Police for their swift work in arresting Moogan.

We are extremely grateful to those partners for their assistance in ensuring Moogan now faces justice and particularly thank the Dubai Police for their efforts to track him down. His extradition from the UAE is being requested

Nikki Hollans, NCA Director of Investigation, said.

According to Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, a team was formed to arrest Moogan. The officers were from the Wanted Persons Department and the Criminal Data Analysis Centre in the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID).

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) confirmed that the investigative time identified the suspect even though he used a different name and nationality to enter the country. Upon receiving the Red Notice from Interpol, Moogan was placed under surveillance and all his movements were monitored by local authorities in Dubai.

Thanks to the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, we were able to utlise the latest capabilities and technologies to identify Moogan,

Colonel Saeed al-Qamzi, director of the Wanted Persons Department at Dubai Police, said.