There's A Mountain In Fujairah That Looks Exactly Like The Mini Wave In Arizona
If you planned never to hike in your life, you may want to rethink that right about now.
A stunning new mountain has made itself present on social media and it’s nothing like the Hatta mountains (although that’s fab too!), and it’s called: Spectrum Hike.
Thanks to the likes of The Explorer and Gulfbuzz on Instagram for bringing to prominence this natural gem!
Your next weekend hike is right at this colorful mountain valley
Akin to Arizona’s ‘wave’ mountains, Spectrum Hike boasts the most picturesque views with its layers of rocks, a breathtaking landscape, and a light breeze.
But don’t take our word for it: check the weather if you’re keen on visiting.
Just look at that!
We don’t know about you but we’ve definitely never seen this before.
Re-thinking that hike right about now
Where can you find this stunning spot?
Spectrum Hike is located at Wadi Ghub in Fujairah – click on the map location here.
Fujairah is the only one of the UAE’s seven Emirates not located on the Arabian Gulf and because of this the landscape looks a lot different than what we’re used to here in Dubai. Set amongst the beautiful, imposing Hajar mountains, the Emirate is surrounded by the clear blue waters of the Gulf of Oman. There is much to see and do, particularly for the outdoorsy types and culture vultures among us. Planning a day trip? Here’s what you should get up to:
1. Visit the oldest mosque in the region
20 miles North of Fujairah, you’ll find Al-Bidyah Mosque. An excavation of the surrounding area shows the area was inhabited 4,000 years ago which makes it the earliest proof of Islam in the UAE. It still holds daily prayers and the mosque itself is believed to be over 500 years old and consists of a main fort and a well.
Read the rest here.
