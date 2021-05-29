There’s A Mountain In Fujairah That Looks Exactly Like The Mini Wave In Arizona

If you planned never to hike in your life, you may want to rethink that right about now.

A stunning new mountain has made itself present on social media and it’s nothing like the Hatta mountains (although that’s fab too!), and it’s called: Spectrum Hike.

Thanks to the likes of The Explorer and Gulfbuzz on Instagram for bringing to prominence this natural gem!

Your next weekend hike is right at this colorful mountain valley

Akin to Arizona’s ‘wave’ mountains, Spectrum Hike boasts the most picturesque views with its layers of rocks, a breathtaking landscape, and a light breeze.

But don’t take our word for it: check the weather if you’re keen on visiting.