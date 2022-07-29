Meet & Greet Your Fave Paw Patrol Characters In Dubai & Abu Dhabi!

Chase & Marshall are coming and we can’t wait!

Parents, the summer is long and if you and the kiddos would like a brill weekend to look forward to, step right up!

Chase & Marshall are coming to Fun City and Fun Works on August 6 and 7

That’s right fam. You can meet & greet your fave Paw Patrol Characters at Fun City Dubai & Fun Works Abu Dhabi (Ibn Battuta, August 6 and Yas Mall, August 7)

Psst! There are limited spots available! You can book your slots instore in advance with a special package.

As well as a photo session with your fave Paw Patrol pals, kids will get 30 regular plays, 10 Blue plays and 1 play zone entry – all for one price

Summer plans SORTED! Fun City and Fun Works are going all out to make sure you have a whale of a time all summer long with the special summer fun package.

But don’t wait! It’s a limited deal, and it’s an actual steal considering the playtime options.

The price to Meet & Greet Paw Patrol and endless fun? AED275. The price of tired and happy kids? PRICELESS!

The important bits:

How much? AED275 that includes a photo session with Chase and Marshall + play time

When/Where? August 6 at Fun City, Ibn Batutta and August 7 at Fun Works, Yas Mall

Time slot deets

Limited slots are available! Book in advance instore and head to Fun City, Ibn Batutta Dubai on August 6 at starting from 4 PM – 7 PM.

Session 1: 4:00 – 4:25

Session 2: 4:40 – 5:05

Session 3: 6:00 – 6:25

Session 4: 6:40 – 7:05

Limited slots are available! Book in advance instore and head to Fun Works, Yas Mall Abu Dhabi on August 7 at starting from 2 PM – 5 PM.

Session 1: 2:00 – 2:25

Session 2: 2:40 – 3:05

Session 3: 4:00 – 4:25

Session 4: 4:40 – 5:05