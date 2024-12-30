Gap x Local Talents: Celebrating Creativity And Style This Holiday Season

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Alya Al Ali is a true original. At 19, she has made a name for herself as a talented singer and songwriter, recently releasing her own song, Glitter & Gold. Her unique voice and original style celebrate holiday with an authentic approach.
With her inspiring journey, Alya is a shining example of how Gap supports and celebrates young talent in the creative industry.
Gap is proud to support the next generation of local creatives by offering them a platform to showcase their talent. The collaboration features a special focus on Gap’s cashsoft and Party collections, designed to combine cutting-edge fashion with ultimate comfort. Whether you’re looking for cozy essentials or standout pieces for a festive occasion, Gap is the perfect place to find the ideal gifts this holiday season.
The full collection is now available at gap.ae, where you can shop these pieces and discover how these emerging voices are shaping the future of fashion and culture.
Gap isn’t just a brand but the ULTIMATE wardrobe wingman for everyone in the fam. Think effortless, casual basics that work year-round, from comfy hoodies to jeans so versatile they practically have their own fan club. Whether you’re hitting the mall, lounging at home, or chasing little ones, Gap’s got your style on lock.
And this season? It’s bringing EXTRA flair to the mix.
Left to right: Nicolette Leanne, Mohammed Matin Omid Modiramani , Alya Al Ali, Ndeye Amy Thiam, Nicolas Assaad Abd El Ahad
Sitting (left to right): Zhasmin Nazhazhra, Ghady Abou Aziz
Because holiday dressing should be as cozy as it is chic, Gap decided to pull out it’s BEST. Whether you’re gifting for a loved one or treating yourself (because self-love counts too), Gap’s got everything from snuggly essentials to standout party fits. So, what are you waiting for?
Head over to gap.ae or visit the stores, snag some style inspo, and celebrate the holidays with a dose of individuality and LOT of heart!
Find a GAP store near you: Sale at GAP UAE | Discounts on Fashion & Accessories
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service