Get Ready For Pakistani Music Goodness With Coke Studio Live In Dubai!

Calling all music lovers! The stage is set, the anticipation is real, and it’s time to mark your calendars because Coke Studio Live is back, bigger and better than ever with its “UNBOUND” edition!

Returning to Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena on December 8, 2024, this concert promises to be the pride and joy for Pakistanis and music fans across South Asia.

This is the perfect opportunity to jam out to your favorite Coke Studio hits live, in a night packed with powerful voices and mesmerizing cultural vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)



Prepare for a celebration that’ll have you singing, dancing, and connecting with people from all walks of life!

This year’s “UNBOUND” lineup brings together a diverse, star-studded group of artists who are redefining South Asian music and breaking barriers around the world. With powerhouse producer Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan leading the way, expect nothing less than musical magic.

Here’s a peek into the epic talent lineup

Abdul Hanan : His soulful ballads and emotional lyrics, like O Yaara, have captured hearts worldwide.

: His soulful ballads and emotional lyrics, like O Yaara, have captured hearts worldwide. Amanda Delara : The Norwegian pop sensation, known for Piya Piya Calling, blends R&B with raw emotion in an unforgettable way.

: The Norwegian pop sensation, known for Piya Piya Calling, blends R&B with raw emotion in an unforgettable way. Annural Khalid : Beloved by Gen Z for her heartfelt lyrics in Jhol, Annural’s desi R&B vibes will keep you hooked.

: Beloved by Gen Z for her heartfelt lyrics in Jhol, Annural’s desi R&B vibes will keep you hooked. Gharwi Group : Expect a blast of traditional Punjabi beats that will have everyone up and dancing!

: Expect a blast of traditional Punjabi beats that will have everyone up and dancing! Hasan Raheem : This trendsetting star from Pakistan will rock the house with hits like Peechay Hut and Turri Jandi.

: This trendsetting star from Pakistan will rock the house with hits like Peechay Hut and Turri Jandi. Kaavish : Known for stirring compositions like O Yaara, Kaavish will take you on a journey through poetic melodies.

: Known for stirring compositions like O Yaara, Kaavish will take you on a journey through poetic melodies. Kaifi Khalil : Get ready for his soulful fusion of Baloch folk with modern sounds in hits like Kana Yaari and Kahani Suno.

: Get ready for his soulful fusion of Baloch folk with modern sounds in hits like Kana Yaari and Kahani Suno. Karpe : This dynamic Norwegian hip-hop duo’s socially conscious lyrics and cool beats, as in Piya Piya Calling, will keep the vibe alive.

: This dynamic Norwegian hip-hop duo’s socially conscious lyrics and cool beats, as in Piya Piya Calling, will keep the vibe alive. Maanu : With his EDM and R&B flair, Maanu’s Jhol collab with Annural Khalid will light up the night.

: With his EDM and R&B flair, Maanu’s Jhol collab with Annural Khalid will light up the night. QuickStyle : World-renowned dance group QuickStyle will bring next-level moves to make you groove.

: World-renowned dance group QuickStyle will bring next-level moves to make you groove. Shae Gill : Known for her hauntingly beautiful vocals in Pasoori, Shae Gill is set to charm the audience.

: Known for her hauntingly beautiful vocals in Pasoori, Shae Gill is set to charm the audience. Zain Zohaib : This duo brings soulful Sufi vibes with their traditional qawwali sounds in Thagyan.

: This duo brings soulful Sufi vibes with their traditional qawwali sounds in Thagyan. Umair Butt : This Punjabi powerhouse, known for Neray Neray Vas, will have you swaying with his traditional and modern mix.

: This Punjabi powerhouse, known for Neray Neray Vas, will have you swaying with his traditional and modern mix. Lost Stories: Indian electronic duo Lost Stories will pump up the energy with remixes like their Blockbuster hit, bringing Bollywood energy to the arena.

With these superstars set to light up Dubai, you’ve got to grab your tickets ASAP!

Tickets are already on sale on the Coca-Cola Arena website, so grab yours before they’re gone! Here’s the breakdown:

Diamond – AED 799

– AED 799 Gold – AED 429

– AED 429 Silver – AED 349

– AED 349 Pearl – AED 249

– AED 249 Bronze – AED 199

Whether you’re a die-hard Coke Studio fan, a music enthusiast, or just looking for an unforgettable night out, this concert is the place to be. So, get ready to let loose, feel the beats, and celebrate the magic of music that knows no boundaries!