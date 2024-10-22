Get Ready For Some Epic Thrills At Abu Dhabi Showdown Week!

Mark your calendars, folks! From October 21 to 27, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for an unforgettable showdown week packed with events that’ll make your heart RACE and your spirits SOAR! Whether you’re a fight fanatic, a music lover, or just looking for a good laugh, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s break it down!







October 26 marks an epic UFC 308 fight: Topuria vs. Holloway

Get ready for a fight night like no other! On October 26, witness the epic clash between UFC Featherweight Champion Illa Topuria and the legendary Max Holloway at the Etihad Arena. This is not just a fight; it’s a battle for the ages! You won’t want to miss this thrilling showdown!

The viral Power Slap is coming to the capital for Power Slap 9: The Ultimate Showdown

For the first time ever, Power Slap is coming to Abu Dhabi! Head over to Space 42 Arena on October 24 at Space 42 for a wild night featuring Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Dumpling. Get ready for an event packed with excitement and energy that promises to be a knockout!

They’re back, (hopefully for good!) Take That is coming to Abu Dhabi on October 25

On October 25, the iconic British band Take That will be lighting up the stage at Etihad Park! Sing along to their greatest hits and relive the magic of the 90’s. Whether you were a lifelong fan or just curious about one of the UK’s top pop-bands, this concert is sure to be a night to remember!

Have a literal LOL moment at the Matt Rife Comedy Show

On October 27, get ready to roll in the aisles with comedian Matt Rife at the Etihad Arena! His quick wit and hilarious stories will have you laughing until your stomach hurts. Grab your friends and enjoy a night filled with laughter and fun!

Sing your lungs out because Back Street’s back for an epic concert

Save the date for October 23 because Etihad Arena is bringing a night of pure nostalgia with the legendary Backstreet Boys. Get ready to belt out your favorite hits and dance like it’s the 90’s all over again!

Join in on the fun at the thrilling UFC Fan Experiences

But wait, there’s more! Join your friends at Yas Mall and Yas Bay for incredible UFC fan experiences throughout the week. Engage with exciting activities, meet fellow fans, and soak up the electric atmosphere. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Tickets Are Flying Fast!

Don’t wait! Tickets for these events are selling out quickly so grab your spot for an action-packed week in Abu Dhabi:

Pick a seat for the Take That concert

Enjoy your lols at the Matt Rife Tour

Grab your spot for Abu Dhabi’s first Power Slap

Book your front seat for the Backstreet Boys, because tickets are going fast!