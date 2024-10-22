Get Ready For Some Epic Thrills At Abu Dhabi Showdown Week!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Mark your calendars, folks! From October 21 to 27, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for an unforgettable showdown week packed with events that’ll make your heart RACE and your spirits SOAR! Whether you’re a fight fanatic, a music lover, or just looking for a good laugh, there’s something for everyone.
Let’s break it down!
Get ready for a fight night like no other! On October 26, witness the epic clash between UFC Featherweight Champion Illa Topuria and the legendary Max Holloway at the Etihad Arena. This is not just a fight; it’s a battle for the ages! You won’t want to miss this thrilling showdown!
For the first time ever, Power Slap is coming to Abu Dhabi! Head over to Space 42 Arena on October 24 at Space 42 for a wild night featuring Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Dumpling. Get ready for an event packed with excitement and energy that promises to be a knockout!
On October 25, the iconic British band Take That will be lighting up the stage at Etihad Park! Sing along to their greatest hits and relive the magic of the 90’s. Whether you were a lifelong fan or just curious about one of the UK’s top pop-bands, this concert is sure to be a night to remember!
On October 27, get ready to roll in the aisles with comedian Matt Rife at the Etihad Arena! His quick wit and hilarious stories will have you laughing until your stomach hurts. Grab your friends and enjoy a night filled with laughter and fun!
Save the date for October 23 because Etihad Arena is bringing a night of pure nostalgia with the legendary Backstreet Boys. Get ready to belt out your favorite hits and dance like it’s the 90’s all over again!
But wait, there’s more! Join your friends at Yas Mall and Yas Bay for incredible UFC fan experiences throughout the week. Engage with exciting activities, meet fellow fans, and soak up the electric atmosphere. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!
Don’t wait! Tickets for these events are selling out quickly so grab your spot for an action-packed week in Abu Dhabi:
