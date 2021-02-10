The Ghantoot Bottle Shop Is Open Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, Windmill Cellar is open and they’ve got Valentine’s deals for you.

(If you can’t write a cheesy poem on Valentine’s, when can you, eh?!)

The day of lurrrrrvvveeee is fast approaching, and whether you’re celebrating with bae, your bestie, or your fam, (Valentine’s Day is for all types of love!) if you’re looking for a bottle top-up, Windmill Cellar has got chooo.

Windmill is one of the largest and most popular bottle shops in the entire country right now for many reasons. A) You don’t need a PCR text to get there B) It’s located in Ghantoot, just 20 mins from Dubai and C) No PCR test required!

Fans of vino, step right up! There are exclusive offers on over 200 bottles instore

But that’s not all, Windmill actually has a bunch of deals on E-V-ERY-THINGGG. Scroll for deets.