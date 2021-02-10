Latest
The Ghantoot Bottle Shop Is Open Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Roses are red, violets are blue, Windmill Cellar is open and they’ve got Valentine’s deals for you.
(If you can’t write a cheesy poem on Valentine’s, when can you, eh?!)
The day of lurrrrrvvveeee is fast approaching, and whether you’re celebrating with bae, your bestie, or your fam, (Valentine’s Day is for all types of love!) if you’re looking for a bottle top-up, Windmill Cellar has got chooo.
Windmill is one of the largest and most popular bottle shops in the entire country right now for many reasons. A) You don’t need a PCR text to get there B) It’s located in Ghantoot, just 20 mins from Dubai and C) No PCR test required!
Fans of vino, step right up! There are exclusive offers on over 200 bottles instore
But that’s not all, Windmill actually has a bunch of deals on E-V-ERY-THINGGG. Scroll for deets.
There are 600 (yup, you read that right!) 600 products ready and waiting
First up, the 200 deals on vino, with special Rose offers to go with the red theme you’re already planning in your head. CAHUUTTTEEE!
PLUS, 400 other deals across spirits and hops. You’ll find up to 50% off on some products, so your chances to save are BIG.
Ditch the drive and order online here.
Want free stuff? Windmill have a very fun Spenders Promo! To get free stuff all you need to do is spend over AED250, and you can claim some free bonus items. The more you spend, the more you get. BOOM!
Valentine’s Day is coming – how are you gonna spend it?!
Do NOT Miss This HUGE Feb Sale!
The important bits:
Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here
Online deliveries are also available for Al Ain and Abu Dhabi residents! Deets here.
Getting there: At the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Border checkpoint, mention to concerned Authorities that you need to go to Golden Tulip Resort, and you will be let in by exit 399 towards the outlet.
Call the store for more details
056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830
You do not need an alcohol license to purchase alcohol here. No PCR test required when travelling from Dubai
Don’t forget! You can ditch the drive and order online here or via the Windmill app. Handy!