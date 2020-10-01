Latest
You Can Visit The Ghantoot Bottle Shop Without Getting A PCR Test
TAKE NOTES! Eurostar Cellar, Ghantoot is now known as Windmill Cellar, it’s Abu Dhabi-based but you can actually reach from Dubai without a PCR test.
One of the UAE’s primary alcohol retailers has changed its name. Introducing… (drum roll please!) Windmill Cellar, it’s at the same Ghantoot location and they’re currently running fantastic drinks offers.
The Cellar has been steadily building a local customer base across Dubai and Abu Dubai locations over the past several years. The Ghantoot location, in particular, is popular with Dubai peeps, due to its location, and recent updates to Abu Dhabi law which state you don’t need a license to purchase alcohol. PLUS, it’s accessible WITHOUT the need for a PCR test. WIN-WIN!
DEALS FOR DAYS! Right now there’s a FREE premium bottle of vino OR Scotch in your name (*t&cs apply, while stocks last) when you visit the Ghantoot shop from October 1
Just 20 minutes from Dubai, Ghantoot is the go-to shop for alcohol purchases
You’ll also find a fully stocked Windmill Cellar in Al Ain, Ghantoot, Khalifa City and Musaffah.
And if you take a look at their social pages before you visit, you’ll find a list of the great promotions the store consistently runs.
Don’t forget, if you visit from October 1, there’s a free bottle of something special coming your way!*
The important bits:
Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here
Getting there: At the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Border checkpoint, mention to concerned Authorities that you need to go to Golden Tulip Resort, and you will be let in by exit 399 towards the outlet.
Call the store for more details
056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830
You do not need an alcohol license to purchase alcohol here. No PCR test required when travelling from Dubai
Free bottle while stocks last. T*&C’s apply