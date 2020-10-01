You Can Visit The Ghantoot Bottle Shop Without Getting A PCR Test

TAKE NOTES! Eurostar Cellar, Ghantoot is now known as Windmill Cellar, it’s Abu Dhabi-based but you can actually reach from Dubai without a PCR test.

One of the UAE’s primary alcohol retailers has changed its name. Introducing… (drum roll please!) Windmill Cellar, it’s at the same Ghantoot location and they’re currently running fantastic drinks offers.

The Cellar has been steadily building a local customer base across Dubai and Abu Dubai locations over the past several years. The Ghantoot location, in particular, is popular with Dubai peeps, due to its location, and recent updates to Abu Dhabi law which state you don’t need a license to purchase alcohol. PLUS, it’s accessible WITHOUT the need for a PCR test. WIN-WIN!

DEALS FOR DAYS! Right now there’s a FREE premium bottle of vino OR Scotch in your name (*t&cs apply, while stocks last) when you visit the Ghantoot shop from October 1