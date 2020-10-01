د . إAEDSRر . س

You Can Visit The Ghantoot Bottle Shop Without Getting A PCR Test

Article Featured Image

TAKE NOTES! Eurostar Cellar, Ghantoot is now known as Windmill Cellar, it’s Abu Dhabi-based but you can actually reach from Dubai without a PCR test.

One of the UAE’s primary alcohol retailers has changed its name. Introducing… (drum roll please!) Windmill Cellar, it’s at the same Ghantoot location and they’re currently running fantastic drinks offers.

The Cellar has been steadily building a local customer base across Dubai and Abu Dubai locations over the past several years. The Ghantoot location, in particular, is popular with Dubai peeps, due to its location, and recent updates to Abu Dhabi law which state you don’t need a license to purchase alcohol. PLUS, it’s accessible WITHOUT the need for a PCR test. WIN-WIN!

DEALS FOR DAYS! Right now there’s a FREE premium bottle of vino OR Scotch in your name (*t&cs apply, while stocks last) when you visit the Ghantoot shop from October 1

via GIPHY

Just 20 minutes from Dubai, Ghantoot is the go-to shop for alcohol purchases

You’ll also find a fully stocked Windmill Cellar in Al Ain, Ghantoot, Khalifa City and Musaffah.

And if you take a look at their social pages before you visit, you’ll find a list of the great promotions the store consistently runs.

Don’t forget, if you visit from October 1, there’s a free bottle of something special coming your way!*

via GIPHY

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Getting there: At the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Border checkpoint, mention to concerned Authorities that you need to go to Golden Tulip Resort, and you will be let in by exit 399 towards the outlet.

Call the store for more details

056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

You do not need an alcohol license to purchase alcohol here. No PCR test required when travelling from Dubai

Free bottle while stocks last. T*&C’s apply

 

Windmill General Trading

Eurostar Cellar, now known as Windmill Cellar, is one of the main alcohol retailers in the UAE, based in Abu Dhabi and operating since 2013 with 4 retail shops. It specializes in bringing a variety of liquor products to market and is servicing its loyal customer base in Abu Dhabi & Dubai for the past several years.

