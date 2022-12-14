The 2022 Global Citizen Annual Summit in RAK That Went Viral

WHAT an event!

Highly anticipated, ever-inspiring, and suitably glamorous… The curtains fell on the Global Citizen Forum’s Annual Summit once again, a weekend that saw more than 650 immaculate guests descend on Ras Al Khaimah.

The Global Citizen Forum Annual Summit 2022 saw a star-studded lineup of celebrities, change makers, and global visionaries. This year’s theme ‘Human Metamorphosis’ was highlighted through key discussions, immersive experiences, and interactive sessions, as guests from all over the world sought self-discovery as a means to change the world, through talks, healing, and meditation. The event aimed to foster a sense of human connection and community and once again, it was an incredible success.

The star-studded line-up is just one of the reasons this annual summit draws attendees from all over the world

650 people from over 90 countries descended on RAK for the event that encourages community members to embark on a journey of self-growth and actively seek to bring about the change they wish to see in the world

We are incredibly proud to have hosted the most dynamic, immersive, and inclusive experience, welcoming guests from across 90+ countries worldwide. That is the true power of our community, the rooted values in which drives us to create a better world. The inspiring stories that intertwine and reveal our interconnection. It’s us — global citizens — at the beating heart of it

It was another year of impeccable speakers including Ricky Martin, Deepak Chopra, Karen Wazen, Chris Voss, Vishen Lakhiani, Wyclef Jean, Aislinn Derbez, and Eddie Stern

Along with notable guests including Huda and Mona Kattan, Eve, Sara Al Madani and Kris Fade.

The event aimed to highlight global challenges through the prism of five adaptive pillars: Governance, Technology, Mobility, Sustainability and Culture

“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about”

Keep your eyes peeled! The 2023 event is set to take place on December 6-7

More deets TBC!