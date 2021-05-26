A Global Wallet Debit Card Is Going To Change The Way You Spend While Travelling

Ever had those moments where you didn’t have time to calculate whether or not your currency conversion is correct? You’re at a shop in Barcelona or in Japan and your debit card is in AED, so you never know what to reply when the cashier asks what currency you’d like them to use. Well, a ‘PHEW’ is in order thanks to the Citigold Global Wallet, a debit card that solves those travel-related issues

What is it? A debit card that will AUTOMATICALLY debit the currency of the country you’re in The Citigold Global Wallet Debt Card solves the dilemma of having to pick out currencies, especially when you’re in unfamiliar territory. It has 9 currencies in ONE card alone and all you have to do to set it up is enable the Global Wallet feature and add currencies on the Citi Mobile® App. Bet life’s never been easier?

Avoid currency conversion fees when you shop overseas or online in different currencies THIS isn’t like ANY other debit card because…. *DRUM ROLL* YOU DON’T GET charged cash WITHDRAWAL fees at Citi ATM’s worldwide. As long as you have enough funds in the intended currency, global wallet will debit the relevant account. It is SMART enough to debit your primary account if your intended currency is insufficient! Not to mention, all these other fabulous benefits: You can exchange the foreign currency whenever you find the rates favourable through Citibank Online (MOOD!) Save on any extra foreign currency conversion fees (WIN!) You can transfer $$$ through the Citi Mobile ® App No paperwork – get your payments and transfers done digitally Citigold account holders have a MAX cap of USD 250,000 transfer allowed per day (Ummm, what?) The currency conversion is ON the spot The transfer requests can be placed work 24 hours a day, seven days a week Deliver the funds in the local currency of the recipient Can’t find your desired currency in Global Wallet? No problem. You can still transfer funds globally in up to 62 CURRENCIES at competitive exchange rates, all through the app!