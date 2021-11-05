Golden Jubilee Celebrations Announced! UAE Royals Share National Day Celebration Party Details

UAE’s 50th National Day Celebration Is Set To Take Place In Hatta On December 2

UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations will happen in Hatta on 2 December. People around the UAE will be able to watch a spectacular, live theatrical show on December 2nd at 5:30pm on the UAE National Day official website. Besides, the show will also be telecasted on all local TV channels. The theatrical show will take viewers on a journey through the land’s history and is open to the public, starting from the 4th until the 12th of December.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video of the announcement on Twitter.

احتفالات اليوم الوطني .. تمثيل لثقافتنا وهويتنا من كافة أنحاء وطننا .. pic.twitter.com/lwLvnsAbr6 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 5, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said on Twitter:

“27 days left to our 50th National Day celebration in the heart of #Hatta. #UAE50″

27 يومًا تبقت على احتفالنا باليوم الوطني الخمسين في قلب مدينة #حتا pic.twitter.com/Ya32wS4Rhq — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 5, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said: ”Our Emirates celebrates its 50th National Day this year amidst the mesmerising nature of Hatta.

“A historic day that marks a milestone for our country’s achievements. We pay tribute to the past 50 years of the founding of our country and together work towards the centenary.”