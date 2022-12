Your search results are in!

What have been the biggest news stories of the year? What stories have grabbed the nation’s attention? According to Google trends, the Fifa World Cup has been the biggest passion and interest for UAE peeps this year, in comparison with the spelling game Wordle, which was the biggest global world trend of 2022.

Top 10 UAE searches for 2022

Fifa World Cup

Wordle

Expo 2020

Ministry of Community Development

Russia / Ukraine news

Monkeypox

Emirates draw

Nafis, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Programme

Earthquake today

Gitex

The top 5 people searches in the UAE in 2022 Queen Elizabeth II

Sheikh Khalifa

Johnny Depp

Shane Warne

Amber Heard

Top 5 global searches

Wordle India vs England Ukraine Queen Elizabeth Ind vs SA

