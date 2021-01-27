BREAKING: Unvaccinated Gov Employees Must Take Annual Leave During Quarantine Periods

Tighter restrictions have been announced for government employees by The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The updates are related to government employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 or if you’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Government employees, take note of the following:

If you have NOT been vaccinated, the quarantine period will be deducted from your annual leave. If you have no annual leave left, your leave will be unpaid. You will still be required to work from home.

If you ARE vaccinated, you must still undergo quarantine, and you must also continue to work remotely. No annual leave will be deducted.

A circular was issued to all ministries and federal entities today