Dishes To Try At The Newly Opened Grand Zor In BlueWaters

After creating a sensational affair at Fairmont The Palm,

Grand ZOR at Bluewaters has opened and they’re all set to be Dubai’s newest dining sensation with a stunning venue brings together the warmth of Uzbek tradition, Mediterranean freshness, and Eastern European soul.

The venue’s two-story layout features terraces, family areas, and cozy corners with stunning views of the Persian Gulf and the Dubai Eye. The interior, designed in an oriental style with warm tones and copper accents, immerses guests in an atmosphere of refined tradition.

Fan faves: all the dishes you must try

Each dish is infused with soul and history, carefully preserving Uzbekistan’s culinary heritage while complementing it with refined Mediterranean and Eastern European accents.

Bone In Samsa — crispy puff pastry, juicy beef, and tender bone marrow, complemented by spicy adjika and aromatic garlic sauce. A flavorful dish with a rich taste and an Eastern character.



Finish your meal with the signature dessert Renaissance The Room — the most delicate chocolate mousse with salted caramel and apricot sauce, complemented by a light texture and rich flavor.

The signature Grand ZOR Osh holds a special place as a culinary masterpiece— a comforting rice dish with tender braised lamb, chickpeas, quail egg, and a blend of spices that evoke the warmth of Central Asia.

You can also try: the tandoor-baked Samsa to the celebrated Olot Samsa with seasoned meat and onions, Adana Shashlik — spiced ground meat skewers grilled to perfection — as well as Pumpkin & Beef Manti and Bukhara-Style Jiz, blending classic tastes with modern flair.

For those seeking a show-stopping experience, the Meter-Long Cheddar Lamb Kofta and Afghan Kazan deliver bold presentations. The Meter-Long Cheddar Lamb Kofta features ground lamb served on lavash bread with fresh herbs, marinated vegetables, and a drizzle of cheddar cheese. The Afghan Kazan is also a great choice- slow-cooked lamb dish served with Tandoor tortilla, pickled onion, barbecue sauce, and chili pepper for a touch of spice.

The Grand ZOR Mixed Grill Platter and soups like Shurpa and Chuchvara further showcase the comforting essence of Central Asian cuisine. To finish, Waffle Rolls with condensed milk and Apple Mousse with basil and strawberry-chili confit add a sweet touch. Grand ZOR’s menu combines authentic flavors with a modern twist for an unforgettable dining experience.

The location is just too good to miss out on

For outdoor enthusiasts, Grand Zor has got pristine white canopies provide an idyllic space for relaxed conversations, while lush green palm trees create the feeling of a tropical paradise.

The ground floor, decorated in an elegant yet cozy style, is ideal for family gatherings, business meetings, or special dinners. Soft light streaming through panoramic windows dances across vintage chandeliers, weaving warmth and harmony into the space. Burgundy and red accents on pillows and sofas add vibrancy, while natural elements and soft lighting complete an inviting, sophisticated atmosphere. The bar counter, with its contemporary design, becomes a focal point — telling a story of comfort and modern elegance.

The first floor offers two facets of luxury: the Lounge Area, with its soft armchairs, golden chandeliers, and green marble bar, ideal for informal gatherings or romantic dinners; and The Room, a vibrant VIP space with karaoke, live performances, and fusion cuisine in an elegant black-and-red setting. Premium shisha and an extensive selection of alcoholic beverages, made possible by a full liquor license, add a touch of elegance and pleasure to your evening. The curated dining menu features appetizing starters and salads with refined flavor combinations, signature main courses, and exquisite desserts.

Grand ZOR is joining Success Hospitality Group’s lineup!

Last but not least… this is BIG news! Success Hospitality Group is expanding its portfolio with the launch of Grand ZOR at the iconic Fairmont The Palm. This year also brings exciting additions like the much-loved Georgian restaurant, Genatsvale. With a motto like “Success through Elaborate Attention to Hospitality,” every spot promises a blend of cultural charm, elegant vibes, and stunning design. Stay tuned for more FAB dining experiences!