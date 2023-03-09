د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Car Lovers Flocked To Get A Sight Of Rare Car Memorabilia In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

To celebrate the golden age of motorsport in the region, Gulf partnered with GPX Store and The Cars Café Autodrome for a truly special event in which the café was transformed into a showcase for historic motorsport memorabilia.

Car lovers came together for an event that celebrated the Gulf’s incredible racing heritage

Gulf is a recognisable brand on and off the track thanks to its vibrant racing light blue and orange colours which debuted in 1967, and GPX Store is a one-stop destination for motorsport enthusiasts who look for rare memorabilia and professional racing equipment.

So a collab between the brands saw car lovers everywhere descend! Car enthusiasts and influencers flocked to get a sight of a stunning collection featuring Gulf livery cars brought by classic motoring enthusiasts, which included BAC Mono, Caterham, Renault R.S. and the legendary 1979 Porche 911 Super Carrera..

The famous Gulf livery has graced many legendary racing cars

The showcase included some of the most memorable vehicles including the Ford GT40 in 1968, Porsche 917 in 1970 and Mirage competition cars between 1968 and 1975. In 2022 Gulf and McLaren Racing unveiled a unique one-off Gulf racing livery for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix which was also on show at the event.

We are very proud to celebrate Gulf’s legacy of over five decades in racing and its achievements in motorsport. And it is even more exciting because our venue partner is the GPX store.  Their passion for collecting some of the most sought-after items in motorsports history and making them accessible to motorsport fans is incredible. GPX store and Gulf always cherish the connection with motorsport fans. Many of us have grown up with images of the GT40 winning at Le Mans and Steve McQueen driving in a Gulf Porsche 917.

Rajesh Venkat, General Manager of Gulf Oil Middle East.

To learn more about Gulf Oil, visit the website here

Gulf Oil
Sponsored Logo

Gulf Oil International Ltd (Gulf) is a part of the Hinduja Group and is one of the largest privately-owned downstream oil companies, with a presence in over 100 countries worldwide. Operating since 1901, Gulf’s history is one of innovation, with a pioneering spirit that still guides the brand today. Gulf’s core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range of performance lubricants and associated products across a diverse range of market segments. Gulf also licenses national fuel retail networks around the globe and is currently present in 23 countries with more than 1,140 stations. Gulf has a strong international presence in Europe, South America, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region, owning blending facilities and several licensed plants worldwide. It is the majority shareholder in Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, listed on the BSE. Gulf’s business also includes Gulf Oil Marine, which supplies lubricants to the global shipping industry across 1,100 ports worldwide.

Visit Gulf Oil Middle East 's Official Website
Gulf Oil Middle East On Instagram

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer