Halloween Hotlist: 6 Fun Ways to Spend Your Weekend

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 City Walk are hosting a ‘Halloween Run’. It is going to take place on November 2nd and promises to have a chilling combination of running and spooky thrills for participants of all ages and fitness levels. The night’s activities include a ‘Best Dressed Contest’ and special prizes for the race winners. Prizes such as AED 2000 in ticket points, a luxurious stay at Rove Hotel and discounts for restaurants and escape rooms.
When? November 2, 2024
Time? 6:30 P.M.
Where? City Walk, Dubai
Tickets? Prices start at AED 55. Get Tickets Here
Loco Bear is bringing Zombie Nation 3 and they’ve got an early bird discount with your name written all over it. Bring your friends and gear up, lock and load. The undead are coming this November 2nd & 3rd.
When? November 2 & 3
Where? Loco Bear, Dubai
Tickets? You can reserve via Instagram DM @goloco.dxb
View this post on Instagram
Get ready for a spooktacular twist on your favourite quiz night at Toad in the Hole, where the ultimate haunted hangout awaits this Halloween! Join in for an electrifying evening of brain-teasing fun on the last night of the month, featuring big prizes, alongside devilishly delicious food, and drinks that will keep the spirits high.
What: Quiz Night
Where: Toad in the Hole, Topgolf, Dubai
When: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: Starts 8:00 P.M.
Price: Free entry.
This is expected to be a spine-tingling night of laughs and giggles at The Underground Pub’s Halloween Comedy Night! An evening of hilariously spooky fun as some of the “deadliest” comedians in town take the stage with bone-chilling jokes and tales.
This special Halloween edition promises side-splitting scares and eerie entertainment, all while you savor delicious English pub favorites. So, gather your fellow laughers, dress up, and don’t miss out on the pub’s happy hour deals!
When? Thursday, October 31st | 8pm onwards
Where? The Underground Pub, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR
Tickets? For reservations email hgrs.fbreservation
Dance the night away at Lucky Voice’s biggest Halloween party yet! Lucky Voice will transform into a haunted haven, and guests are encouraged to put on their most creative or scariest costumes to win amazing prizes and special giveaways. Meanwhile, the resident live DJ will keep the party pumping all night long. There will be a vibrant atmosphere, captivating decor so this Halloween party is set to be an exhilarating long night of music, fun, and festivities.
What? Nightmare on the Dancefloor
When? November 1, 2024
Time? 5 PM to 3 AM
Price? Free entry – a la carte menu and Halloween-themed drinks
This night is bringing the city an experience that seamlessly blends the melodic sounds of live jazz, soul, funk, and blues with the finest in Italian gastronomy and world-class mixology, and for the special occasion of Halloween, the venue is taking inspiration from the beautifully eerie canals of Venice. You are encouraged to dress to impress and don your finest masks, to add to the mystery of the night.
What? Halloween at La Camera! By TOTÓ
Where? La Camera! By TOTÓ – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai
When? Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time? 8:00 pm – 3:00 am
Prices? Starting AED 450 per person
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service