Halloween Hotlist: 6 Fun Ways to Spend Your Weekend

6. This run is perfect for combining fitness and fun!

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 City Walk are hosting a ‘Halloween Run’. It is going to take place on November 2nd and promises to have a chilling combination of running and spooky thrills for participants of all ages and fitness levels. The night’s activities include a ‘Best Dressed Contest’ and special prizes for the race winners. Prizes such as AED 2000 in ticket points, a luxurious stay at Rove Hotel and discounts for restaurants and escape rooms.

When? November 2, 2024

Time? 6:30 P.M.

Where? City Walk, Dubai

Tickets? Prices start at AED 55. Get Tickets Here

5. This Zombie laser tag hunt will be the most thrilling way to spend your Halloween

Loco Bear is bringing Zombie Nation 3 and they’ve got an early bird discount with your name written all over it. Bring your friends and gear up, lock and load. The undead are coming this November 2nd & 3rd.

When? November 2 & 3

Where? Loco Bear, Dubai

Tickets? You can reserve via Instagram DM @goloco.dxb

4. Toad’s Trivia Halloween Special

Get ready for a spooktacular twist on your favourite quiz night at Toad in the Hole, where the ultimate haunted hangout awaits this Halloween! Join in for an electrifying evening of brain-teasing fun on the last night of the month, featuring big prizes, alongside devilishly delicious food, and drinks that will keep the spirits high.

What: Quiz Night

Where: Toad in the Hole, Topgolf, Dubai

When: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time: Starts 8:00 P.M.

Price: Free entry.

3. Laugh Till You Scream This Halloween at Comedy Fright Night at The Underground Pub

This is expected to be a spine-tingling night of laughs and giggles at The Underground Pub’s Halloween Comedy Night! An evening of hilariously spooky fun as some of the “deadliest” comedians in town take the stage with bone-chilling jokes and tales.

This special Halloween edition promises side-splitting scares and eerie entertainment, all while you savor delicious English pub favorites. So, gather your fellow laughers, dress up, and don’t miss out on the pub’s happy hour deals!

When? Thursday, October 31st | 8pm onwards

Where? The Underground Pub, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR

Tickets? For reservations email hgrs.fbreservation

2. NIGHTMARE ON THE DANCEFLOOR (THE BIG HALLOWEEN PARTY)

Dance the night away at Lucky Voice’s biggest Halloween party yet! Lucky Voice will transform into a haunted haven, and guests are encouraged to put on their most creative or scariest costumes to win amazing prizes and special giveaways. Meanwhile, the resident live DJ will keep the party pumping all night long. There will be a vibrant atmosphere, captivating decor so this Halloween party is set to be an exhilarating long night of music, fun, and festivities.

What? Nightmare on the Dancefloor

When? November 1, 2024

Time? 5 PM to 3 AM

Price? Free entry – a la carte menu and Halloween-themed drinks

1. Masquerade-inspired Halloween at La Camera!

This night is bringing the city an experience that seamlessly blends the melodic sounds of live jazz, soul, funk, and blues with the finest in Italian gastronomy and world-class mixology, and for the special occasion of Halloween, the venue is taking inspiration from the beautifully eerie canals of Venice. You are encouraged to dress to impress and don your finest masks, to add to the mystery of the night.

What? Halloween at La Camera! By TOTÓ

Where? La Camera! By TOTÓ – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai

When? Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time? 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

Prices? Starting AED 450 per person

