The Most Expensive French Toast With 24-Carat Gold Leaf Launches In Dubai
An ‘only in Dubai’ moment…
A Dubai cafe has outdone itself with the launch of a GOLD French toast that you can enjoy with glorious Burj Khalifa views, no less!
Find it at Hampstead Bakery and Café, a home-grown family business that mixes no-fuss bakery vibes with incredible views and quality eats. They are going BIG with this launch and you can literally hear TikTokers and ‘Insta queens all over Dubai running to try it.
Hampstead Bakery and Café launches the most expensive brioche French toast in Dubai made with 24-carat gold leaf
Light, fluffy, buttery… EXACTLY what fresh brioche should be!
The dish comes soaked in tres leches, vanilla beans, and saffron mixture, it’s covered with… wait for it…. 24-carat gold leaf and served with white chocolate ganache, strawberries and blackberries.
This sounds delishhhiiiii and you are eating GOLD people!
Coming in with a gold price tag; this dish will cost you AED220, and it’s only available in June – so it’s seriously limited availability peeps.
The important bits
Hampstead Bakery and Cafe is open every day from 8am to 11pm and is located at Downtown Kitchens, Fountain Views, Downtown Burj Khalifa.
For more deets please call or WhatsApp 0505830155