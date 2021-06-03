The Most Expensive French Toast With 24-Carat Gold Leaf Launches In Dubai

An ‘only in Dubai’ moment…

A Dubai cafe has outdone itself with the launch of a GOLD French toast that you can enjoy with glorious Burj Khalifa views, no less!

Find it at Hampstead Bakery and Café, a home-grown family business that mixes no-fuss bakery vibes with incredible views and quality eats. They are going BIG with this launch and you can literally hear TikTokers and ‘Insta queens all over Dubai running to try it.

