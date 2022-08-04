This Affordable Handyman Service Is Offering A Brilliant Summer Discount

Summer in Dubai moves at a slower pace, a time when you can relax, reset and potentially relook at your home and the maintenance tasks that have been piling up all year.

This summer, why not make a list of faults that need tending on and ring up rePear Handyman Services, a local resident and commercial maintenance team offering a tempting 20% off Summer Special promotion.

Budget-savvy Dubai residents are calling on rePear Handyman Services to handle their home maintenance

How does the 20% off discount work?

Subscribe for an annual maintenance contract with the rePear Handyman Services, and you’ll instantly be eligible for a 20% discount valid for 3 whole months! From July – September.

The highly skilled team have three contract options

They accept and undertake jobs of all sizes and types ranging from residential to large commercial and industrial premises. Every project is supervised, and their workmanship is guaranteed.

Their team of highly skilled and experienced handyman experts provide fantastic service, superb customer care, and high-quality workmanship, ensuring total satisfaction and outstanding results.

They have three affordable Annual Maintenance Contracts with superior service levels:

Economy Value Premium

Apart from the standard maintenance services, rePear also provide services for:

Airconditioning

Carpentry

Civil Works

Electrical

Fit Out Services

Handyman Services

Home Improvement

Move In Move Out

Plumbing

Snagging Service

Special Cleaning

Whatsapp +971504289742 for a quote⁠ or visit their website, here