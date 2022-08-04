Latest
This Affordable Handyman Service Is Offering A Brilliant Summer Discount
Summer in Dubai moves at a slower pace, a time when you can relax, reset and potentially relook at your home and the maintenance tasks that have been piling up all year.
This summer, why not make a list of faults that need tending on and ring up rePear Handyman Services, a local resident and commercial maintenance team offering a tempting 20% off Summer Special promotion.
Budget-savvy Dubai residents are calling on rePear Handyman Services to handle their home maintenance
How does the 20% off discount work?
Subscribe for an annual maintenance contract with the rePear Handyman Services, and you’ll instantly be eligible for a 20% discount valid for 3 whole months! From July – September.
View this post on Instagram
The highly skilled team have three contract options
They accept and undertake jobs of all sizes and types ranging from residential to large commercial and industrial premises. Every project is supervised, and their workmanship is guaranteed.
Their team of highly skilled and experienced handyman experts provide fantastic service, superb customer care, and high-quality workmanship, ensuring total satisfaction and outstanding results.
They have three affordable Annual Maintenance Contracts with superior service levels:
- Economy
- Value
- Premium
Apart from the standard maintenance services, rePear also provide services for:
- Airconditioning
- Carpentry
- Civil Works
- Electrical
- Fit Out Services
- Handyman Services
- Home Improvement
- Move In Move Out
- Plumbing
- Snagging Service
- Special Cleaning
Whatsapp +971504289742 for a quote or visit their website, here
View this post on Instagram