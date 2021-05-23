د . إAEDSRر . س

BOOM! Brunch Is Back And Hell's Kitchen Is Prepped For A Whopper Friday

The Hellicious brunch is back!

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is throwing open its fiery doors for a big brunch party this Friday (and every Friday) featuring world-class signature dishes from multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay’s menu and the famous Eton Mess challenge…

And We. Are. Buzzing!

Brunch is kicking off with a BANG in Dubai this weekend and the best tables WILL. NOT. LAST. Book here now to nab a table at a brilliant brunch that combines the theatre of one of the most dramatic cooking reality shows of all time, phenomenal eats, and a constant drinks’ service that won’t let you down.

Book your table, message the gang and plan your outfit: Brunch is back and Hell’s Kitchen is the resto you want to be at

The setup is just like Hell’s Kitchen TV show, but this time the red and blue teams will be hard at work to serve up delishiii signature meals and drinks

It’s an a la carte menu, (love this) your table can fit 10 people and there’s a culinary challenge that brings out the chef in all of us.

And you can expect a helluva’ meal from the team who have Gordon Ramsay’s signature Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding nailed to a T.

It’s fantastic to see restaurants ready and waiting for guests to brunch once more, so get yourself into a socially distanced queued to let your hair down this weekend!

The important bits:

The Hellicious brunch runs every Friday from 12.30pm until 15.30pm

How much?

AED350 with soft drinks

AED450 with house drinks

AED500 with house drinks and bubble

AED850 with champers

*Government regulations allow a maximum of 10 people per table

Book it in!

Email: dine@caesarsdubai.ae and 04 556 6466

