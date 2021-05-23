Latest
BOOM! Brunch Is Back And Hell's Kitchen Is Prepped For A Whopper Friday
The Hellicious brunch is back!
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is throwing open its fiery doors for a big brunch party this Friday (and every Friday) featuring world-class signature dishes from multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay’s menu and the famous Eton Mess challenge…
And We. Are. Buzzing!
Brunch is kicking off with a BANG in Dubai this weekend and the best tables WILL. NOT. LAST. Book here now to nab a table at a brilliant brunch that combines the theatre of one of the most dramatic cooking reality shows of all time, phenomenal eats, and a constant drinks’ service that won’t let you down.
Book your table, message the gang and plan your outfit: Brunch is back and Hell’s Kitchen is the resto you want to be at
The setup is just like Hell’s Kitchen TV show, but this time the red and blue teams will be hard at work to serve up delishiii signature meals and drinks
It’s an a la carte menu, (love this) your table can fit 10 people and there’s a culinary challenge that brings out the chef in all of us.
And you can expect a helluva’ meal from the team who have Gordon Ramsay’s signature Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding nailed to a T.
It’s fantastic to see restaurants ready and waiting for guests to brunch once more, so get yourself into a socially distanced queued to let your hair down this weekend!
The important bits:
The Hellicious brunch runs every Friday from 12.30pm until 15.30pm
How much?
AED350 with soft drinks
AED450 with house drinks
AED500 with house drinks and bubble
AED850 with champers
*Government regulations allow a maximum of 10 people per table
Book it in!
Email: dine@caesarsdubai.ae and 04 556 6466