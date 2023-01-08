Community
Here Are Some Amazing Clicks Of Rainy Dubai That Will Alter Your Brain Chemistry
Wonderful Weather Alert!
The skies are pouringggggg and UAE hearts are soaringggggg.
If you have been basking in the lovely weather with a karak/coffee cup in one hand while stealing constant glances out the window, then you need to see these brain altering pics of the recent rains!
8. A Burj Khalifa enshrouded with low-hanging clouds? (Yes, it’s the best disappearing act you’ve ever seen)
7. With great weather comes great traffic (and a breath-taking view of it all in this pic)
6. Dubai’s grey skyline against the backdrop of grey skies (somebody put this pic on a novel cover already!)
5. Golden hour cloud *heart eyes*
4. The blessing of rain in the daily routine
3. Little diamonds of raindrops
2. Such slick rain roads!! (this picture has got to be a still from a movie)
1. Dubai’s VMS is the OG social network
