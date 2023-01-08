د . إAEDSRر . س

Here Are Some Amazing Clicks Of Rainy Dubai That Will Alter Your Brain Chemistry

Wonderful Weather Alert!

The skies are pouringggggg and UAE hearts are soaringggggg.

If you have been basking in the lovely weather with a karak/coffee cup in one hand while stealing constant glances out the window, then you need to see these brain altering pics of the recent rains!

via GIPHY

8. A Burj Khalifa enshrouded with low-hanging clouds? (Yes, it’s the best disappearing act you’ve ever seen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thejas (@therealthejas)

7. With great weather comes great traffic (and a breath-taking view of it all in this pic)

6. Dubai’s grey skyline against the backdrop of grey skies (somebody put this pic on a novel cover already!)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Simon (@danielsimonphoto)

5. Golden hour cloud *heart eyes*

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Ahmad Khuzae (@drkhuzae)

4. The blessing of rain in the daily routine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UZ CamVentures (@uz.camventures)

3. Little diamonds of raindrops

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abishlin (@abishlin_photography)

2. Such slick rain roads!! (this picture has got to be a still from a movie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Baser (@basermanish)

1. Dubai’s VMS is the OG social network

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sebastian Kowalski (@seba.everywhere)

