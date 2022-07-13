د . إAEDSRر . س

Here Are The Key Highlights From President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s Address To The Nation

In today’s live presidential address UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan addressed the nation on his ambitions for the coming years. Here are the key highlights from his speech.

In his opening remarks, he paid respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “We lost a great leader and mentor in Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. We will continue the legacy and vision of our founding fathers.”

The President complimented both Emirati nationals and foreigners for their contributions to the nation’s growth. “Their contribution to the UAE’s development has been immense since the union was established,” he said.

He continued by outlining his goals for the nation’s future. “We need to accelerate our economic development and we will continue to enhance our economic competitiveness and top global indicators. Our priority is to develop our capabilities in science and technology.” He particularly stressed the central role of the private sector in the UAE’s economy.

The President then addressed the diversity of the country stating that “We will continue to offer a helping hand to all societies, regardless of race, colour and religion.” He also mentioned in a later part of his speech that “More than 200 nationalities are active participants in the development of our country, and diversification of our economy is a vital part of our development plans.”

“Despite being a young nation, the UAE has produced countless great achievements,” he said in his address, referring to the UAE’s mind-boggling success during the previous few decades.

“We will continue to develop the nation as a reliable energy provider and a supporter of global energy security,” he said as he concluded his address. “We will continue to pursue our pivotal role in building bridges, promoting dialogue and establishing active and balanced relations that are based on transparency and mutual respect with other countries.”

