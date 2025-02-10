Latest

Here’s How You Can Give Back During Ramadan 2025 In The UAE

Farah Makhlouf
By

Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and most importantly, giving back. Whether it’s donating to a worthy cause or rolling up your sleeves to help the community, there are plenty of ways to spread kindness during the Holy Month.

If you’re looking for ways to make a difference, here are a few organisations where you can donate or volunteer during Ramadan 2025 in the UAE

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

1. UAE Red Crescent Society

This powerhouse of humanitarian work has been at the heart of countless charitable initiatives. During Ramadan, they provide Iftar meals, distribute clothes, and offer support to those in need. If you’re keen to lend a hand, you can volunteer in their meal distribution programs or make a donation to help fund their projects.

 

Recommended

Here’s How You Can Give Back During Ramadan 2025 In The UAEHere’s How You Can Give Back During Ramadan 2025 In The UAEThese Are 5 Ways Dubai People Dodge Spam CallsThese Are 5 Ways Dubai People Dodge Spam CallsExpat Spills The Tea On Life In Dubai And It’s Totally RelatableExpat Spills The Tea On Life In Dubai And It’s Totally Relatable
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by الهلال الأحمر الإماراتي (@emiratesrc)

2. Dubai Cares

If education is close to your heart, Dubai Cares is a brilliant place to direct your generosity. This organisation works tirelessly to provide quality education to children in developing countries. During Ramadan, they offer various volunteer opportunities, including school-building initiatives and local community activities. Get involved and help shape a child’s future!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Cares (@dubaicares)

3. UAE Volunteer Platform (Volunteers.ae)

Not sure where to start? The UAE Volunteer Platform is your one-stop shop for all things volunteering! They connect willing volunteers with a range of causes across the country. Browse through different initiatives happening during Ramadan and sign up for one that tugs at your heartstrings.

4. The Giving Family

Hundreds of people volunteer each Ramadan with The Giving Family, to pack and distribute iftar meals to workers in Dubai. It’s such a beautiful tight-knit community that you can join to make a difference!

READ NEXT: The Predicted Holidays For Eid Al Fitr In The UAE

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Post Views: 1
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service