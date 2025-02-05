The Predicted Holidays For Eid Al Fitr In The UAE

Dreaming of your next big holiday? Well, here’s some exciting news for you! The first long break of 2025 is coming up, and it’s time to start planning. Whether you’re jetting off on an island getaway, road-tripping across the UAE, or just catching up on some well-deserved sleep, the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday is one to look forward to!

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

Although Eid Al Fitr will be determined by the moon sighting, these are the predicted holiday dates

In 2025, the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to end on either Saturday, March 29, or Sunday, March 30, meaning that Eid Al Fitr could begin on either Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31.

How many days are you getting off?

The UAE typically grants 3 days off for Eid Al Fitr, so if Ramadan lasts 29 days, Eid will likely start on Sunday, March 30, giving you Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday off work. If Ramadan goes the full 30 days, then Eid could begin on Monday, March 31, and your break would run until Wednesday, April 2, because the 30th of Ramadan will also be a holiday.

As always, official dates will be confirmed closer to the time based on moon sightings, so keep an eye out for updates.

