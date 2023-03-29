Here’s How You Can Stay Safe While Driving During Ramadan

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking a unique approach this Ramadan to promote safe driving and traffic awareness. Do you see those iftar meals being distributed to drivers and pedestrians? Well, RTA is working with the companies that are distributing them so that they can include a safety message.

This initiative aims to educate the public about the importance of following traffic rules and guidelines, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

RTA is reminding drivers to stay safe during Ramadan with a special initiative

These messages focused on raising traffic safety awareness among road users.

The messages were customised for each targeted group. Pedestrians were urged to cross streets at designated crosswalks. — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 29, 2023

One of the key messages included in the Iftar meals is the danger of driving while feeling fatigued and drowsy and a fine for jaywalking

During Ramadan, people’s sleeping and eating habits change with sometimes can lead to a drop in concentration levels. Pedestrians are also notified about the AED400 fine for jaywalking.

Once drivers hear the call for Maghreb prayer while driving, the RTA advises them to stop and have a light Iftar, even if it’s just a glass of water and a few dates, before resuming the journey. This ensures that drivers remain focused and alert while driving and avoid accidents.

Here are some tips RTA shared for drivers

1. Avoid driving after having a heavy meal, especially after fasting.

2. Be patient when driving during Ramadan and leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

3. Expect congestion and allow more time to reach your destination to avoid potential stress while driving.

4. Avoid arguing with motorists who flout traffic rules, and stay in your lane.

5. Be aware that sleeping inside a vehicle with all windows closed and the A/C switched on in enclosed areas can cause suffocation and death within less than an hour.

6. If you tend to be stressed during fasting, consider leaving your vehicle and using public transport to reach your destination safely.

