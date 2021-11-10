Here's The BIG Guide To All The FREE Things To Do At Dubai's Kite Beach Fitness Village

You know the feeling when you enter the gym, look around and have absolutely no motivation. Sounds familiar? Well, work out does not have to mean running on the treadmill. The Kite Beach Fitness Village has it ALL for those of you scouting for fun ways to break a sweat. So, get your body going with varied roster of sports, classes, events.

No matter what your choice of fitness is, the Kite Beach is loaded with a host of options for working out in a scenic setting.

DFC encourages EVERYONE in the city to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Learn everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge right here.

Free fitness and health activities from 2pm to 11pm on weekdays and from 7am to 11pm each weekend

Pick from 16 dedicated Sports and Fitness zones, offering a wide variety of classes for beginners and experts. Whether you want to burn it out with a HIIT training, or calm your senses with a relaxing yoga session, there’s something for every kind of fitness freak.

And, you don’t have to necessarily break a sweat to get fit! Wondering how? Kite Beach’s water obstacle course is perfect for those who want to have some fun while burning a few calories. As well as, there’s a full football pitch and basketball court when it comes to game time.

Ladies will have their own workout zone and children can also join in and stay entertained at the Fun Spot Kids Zone

At any point, if you need expert guidance, head to the Etisalat Main stage area which will feature live classes and sessions from the region’s top fitness ambassadors and instructors. Meanwhile, you can box, jump pedal your way to fitness.

