Here’s Where You Can Do PCR Tests For Less Than AED100 In Dubai

It’s JUNE so schools are out and everybody is travelling for summer vacay! Unfortunately for most of us who need PCR tests to travel, they can really become costly.

Across Dubai, there are many places that offer PCR tests for less than AED100 and here’s where they are

FYI if you’re doing a PCR test for the Al Hosn Green Status, note that it’s valid for 2 weeks only!

#NCEMA: We have updated the green pass systems on the #AlHosnApp. Today, we are announcing the reduction of the validity period of the green pass from 30 to 14 days. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/821MAcraoA — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 13, 2022

Off the bat, SEHA drive-thru centres’ prices are the most affordable, but if you don’t find appointments at the last minute, there are other options

2. NMC Royal Hospitals give residents the PCR Test for AED85 if they can provide travel documents.

3. Aster Hospital, Cedars, Jebel Ali charge AED60. Aster Hospital, Mankhool, Aster Clinic (AJMC) and Aster Hospital, Qusais charge AED99. Access Clinic (Rolla and Muweilah) charge AED59 and Aster Hospital Sonapur charge AED50.

4. Right Health in Al Quoz Mall price their PCR tests for AED90.

5. The Rizek app charge AED99 for the at-home tests while Urban Company charges AED84.