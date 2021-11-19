HH Sheikh Hamdan Surprises School Kids At Expo 2020 Dubai & It's Simply Adorable!

Getting a glimpse of the UAE rulers is a dream for many, isn’t it? Well, little did a bunch of school kids who had come to Expo 2020 Dubai know what was in store for them!

Kids from an Al Ain school were on a trip to Expo2020 Dubai and they were in for a ‘ROYAL’ surprise

A group of students from Aalyia School (cycle 1 and KG) in Al Ain were on a trip to the Expo 2020 Dubai and the kids were in for a surprise they would’ve never imagined

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also at the Expo 2020 site and guess what, the Dubai Crown Prince took a minute to surprise the kids. HH Hamdan met the kids, and also saw their Expo 2020 passports. The kids were on cloud nine and shared their experience at the world’s biggest fair.

Isn’t this just too cute?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by جميلة بنت سالم مصبح المهيري (@jameelaalmuhairi)

And, that’s not all! The Crown Prince also took a picture with the kids in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

via GIPHY

Besides, Expo2020 Dubai hosted 100,000 public school students as on 18 November. In order to mark the special occasion, 400 students formed the “100K” sign in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion. Seen the pictures yet? Take a look!