HH Sheikh Hamdan Tours Expo 2020 Dubai With The Prince Of Monaco

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met with Prince of Monaco Albert II at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.

They toured the pavilions of both the UAE and Monaco as their discussed the world’s fair. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomed the Prince of Monaco and expressed his wish that the two nations will be able to expand cooperation in various future-oriented sectors.

Prince Albert II of Monaco praised the progress the UAE and the exceptional opportunities offered by Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan also toured the Monaco Pavilion at Expo 2020, where he was briefed on the design theme of the Monaco Pavilion, which is inspired by the ‘Rock of Monaco’, a gem-like polygonal structure that reflects the country’s national, cultural and environmental identity, as well as its extensive experience in education, construction, science, power generation and other vital sectors.

The Dubai Crown Prince and Prince Albert II of Monaco witnessed the signing of an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation between the UAE and Monaco. The agreement was signed by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE’s Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Monaco’s Minister of Finance and Economy.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology.