HH Sheikh Hamdan Visited A Popular Portuguese Resto In Dubai And You've Got To Try It Too

When the royalty go to a restaurant, you find that many people also give it a go to see if it’s got the royal stamp of approval. Yesterday a member of the Dubai royal family went and had lunch at a popular Portuguese restaurant.

We can guarantee this resto gets our stamp of approval!

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai had a heavenly meal at Lana Lusa in Dubai

Lana Lusa is the place you visit to get a taste of homemade Portuguese favourites, but then you’ll keep going back for the incredible dining experience

You see bloggers, influencers, and friends post about places to go to eat out but who can honestly give a royal stamp of approval than HH Sheikh Hamdan? Exactly!

They’re known for their famous Pasteis de Nata which is honestly a bite of heaven. They also have dishes that you’ve got to try like Pateis de Bacalhau (salted codfish croquettes), Bacalhau com Natas (oven-baked cod gratin), Arroz de Tamboril (a fish-based rice stew) and Cataplana de Peixe (Algarve fish stew cooked in a special copper pot).

It’s located in 51 Al Wasl Road, you’re welcome.