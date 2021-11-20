Latest
HH Sheikh Hamdan Was Spotted At The Most Happening Restaurant In Dubai Right Now
It looks like HH Sheikh Hamdan was in the mood for some delicious French-Mediterranean food! Well, if you’re a foodie and are following A-listers on social media, chances are that you’ve come across Twiggy by La Cantine- a stunning French-Mediterranean restaurant nestled in Dubai Creek at the Park Hyatt Dubai.
HH Sheikh Hamdan dropped by to grab a meal at Twiggy by La Cantine
The restaurant is a perfect spot to enjoy a cozy winter afternoon and diners were in for a sweet surprise as the Crown Prince of Dubai- HH Sheikh Hamdan dropped by to grab a meal at the into the gorgeous waterfront restaurant.
Twiggy has Dubai-ites flocking in for its ambiance and of course the food
Whether you grab a spot in the shaded cabanas or opt to warm up on a sun-bed, you’ll be able to enjoy the great scenery and the fresh sea breeze. Besides, there’s also an alfresco dining spot prefect for team meetings.
View this post on Instagram
The menu is inspired with a South of France soul
Foodies can find delicious nibbles that will elevate your dining experience. Kick off your culinary journey with hot or cold appetizers, or opt for a wholesome salad.
For the mains, you can binge on a royal seafood platter or head to the sushi bar to pick your favourite sushi
The restaurant also serves a range of grills and pastas. Seal your meal with a light Acai bowl or indulge in Banana Split.