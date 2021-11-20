HH Sheikh Hamdan Was Spotted At The Most Happening Restaurant In Dubai Right Now

It looks like HH Sheikh Hamdan was in the mood for some delicious French-Mediterranean food! Well, if you’re a foodie and are following A-listers on social media, chances are that you’ve come across Twiggy by La Cantine- a stunning French-Mediterranean restaurant nestled in Dubai Creek at the Park Hyatt Dubai.

HH Sheikh Hamdan dropped by to grab a meal at Twiggy by La Cantine

The restaurant is a perfect spot to enjoy a cozy winter afternoon and diners were in for a sweet surprise as the Crown Prince of Dubai- HH Sheikh Hamdan dropped by to grab a meal at the into the gorgeous waterfront restaurant.

Twiggy has Dubai-ites flocking in for its ambiance and of course the food

Whether you grab a spot in the shaded cabanas or opt to warm up on a sun-bed, you’ll be able to enjoy the great scenery and the fresh sea breeze. Besides, there’s also an alfresco dining spot prefect for team meetings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy by La Cantine (@twiggydubai)

The menu is inspired with a South of France soul

Foodies can find delicious nibbles that will elevate your dining experience. Kick off your culinary journey with hot or cold appetizers, or opt for a wholesome salad.

For the mains, you can binge on a royal seafood platter or head to the sushi bar to pick your favourite sushi

The restaurant also serves a range of grills and pastas. Seal your meal with a light Acai bowl or indulge in Banana Split.

Well, its ‘HH Sheikh Hamdan certified’, so you gotta add this to your food bucket list ASAP!

via GIPHY