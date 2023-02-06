HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Directed Search And Rescue Teams To Türkiye And Syria

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 hit Türkiye this morning and was felt in Lebanon, Cyprus and Syria. According to Reuters, it was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake of magnitude 7.7.

It’s been reported by CNN that the earthquake killed over 2,000 people and injured thousands more in Türkiye and Syria. It was unclear how much damage was caused by the second quake. President Tayyip Erdogan stated that 5,383 had been injured and 2,818 buildings had collapsed.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the dispatch of search and rescue teams to both Türkiye and Syria

*The exact number of deaths and injuries has not yet been determined.

HH Sheikh Mohamed ordered the establishment of a field hospital in Türkiye

His Highness also directed the dispatch of a search and rescue team and the provision of urgent relief supplies and emergency aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria to help families in the hardest-hit areas, according to WAM.

The aid deliveries come within the framework of the UAE’s relations with Türkiye and Syria and reflect the UAE’s humanitarian role in supporting those in need, particularly following natural disasters.

The UAE reiterated its solidarity with Türkiye and Syria over the victims of the massive earthquake that struck southern Türkiye and caused many casualties. The UAE also expressed its sincere condolences to the two countries and their peoples, as well as to the families of victims of this disaster and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Under presidential directives, UAE establishes field hospital, sends search and rescue team to Türkiye and Syria#WamNews https://t.co/YfqyyhYs4y pic.twitter.com/8ooCUQNE0G — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) February 6, 2023