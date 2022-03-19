HH Sheikh Mohammed And Other Royals Received Syrian President Bashar Al Assad In Dubai On Friday

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad visited the UAE on Friday, where he was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Al Marmoom Rest House. His Highness expressed his sincere wishes for peace, security and stability to Syria and the region.

The two leaders also discussed the two nations’ relations and the possibilities of expanding cooperation



The two sides reviewed the current situation in Syria and the Arab world as well as other topics of common interest

