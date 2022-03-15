Latest
BREAKING: Ramadan Hours Announced For The Private Sector
The official account of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced reduced working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan. The working day will be reduced by two hours.
Ramadan is expected to fall on April 2, which will be confirmed only after moon-sighting.
Read about the latest rules regarding the Holy Month of Ramadan 2022 in Dubai here.
#MOHRE reduces working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan by two hours daily. #UAE #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/UzuUG5HJjv
— MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 15, 2022