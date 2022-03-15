د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

BREAKING: Ramadan Hours Announced For The Private Sector

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The official account of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced reduced working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan. The working day will be reduced by two hours.

Ramadan is expected to fall on April 2, which will be confirmed only after moon-sighting.

Read about the latest rules regarding the Holy Month of Ramadan 2022 in Dubai here.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer