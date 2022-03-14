BREAKING: Permits Must Be Obtained To Host Iftar Tents This Ramadan

The Holy Month of Ramadan is just around the corner and although it’s a time for family and friends to spend together, the past 2 years were all about social distancing. As we now know, the pandemic is slowly lifting as the number of cases per day is lessening every day.

In order to maintain public health and safety, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has added new rules for Ramadan 2022.

Ramadan is expected to fall on April 2, which will be confirmed only after moon-sighting.

It is mandatory to obtain permits if you want to set up tents for group iftars during Ramadan in the UAE

تماشياً مع استراتيجية دولة #الإمارات في المحافظة على صحة وسلامة المجتمع في ظل استمرار الأنشطة المختلفة، ودعماً للجهود الوطنية لتحقيق التعافي المستدام وعودة الحياة الطبيعية الجديدة، تُعلن #الطوارئ_والأزمات عن بروتوكول إقامة خيم إفطار صائم لشهر رمضان المبارك.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/Pb30VERMkw — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 14, 2022

Permits can only be obtained through the Emirates Red Crescent

Previously, Iftar tents were not permitted to run during Ramadan 2021. Thankfully, this year we’ll be seeing the tents but with some COVID safety guidelines. Authorities in each Emirate can determine the location where tents can be hosted and the maximum capacity.

Those who visit must ensure a distance of at least one metre, wear masks, and have a green pass on the Al Hosn App.

Tents will be spread apart to prevent crowding and volunteers will be deployed at each tent to regulate the entry and exit of guests. Tents will allow visitors 2 hours in advance also to prevent crowding during Iftar time.

