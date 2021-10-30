HH Sheikh Mohammed Fulfils Wish Of A 7-Year-Old Girl Who Wanted A Photo With Him

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, fulfilled the wish of 7-year-old girl, who wanted to take a picture with him. The little girl earlier tried earlier to take a picture with him at Expo 2020 but couldn’t.

Later on, in a video shared online, the girl was seen crying asking her mum to take her again to the Expo site to meet Sheikh Mohammmed and take a memorable photo with him.

After seeing the video, HH Sheikh Mohammed met her at Expo and fulfilled the little girl’s wish. Isn’t that just heart-warming!

Photos of the Dubai Ruler meeting the young girl are going viral. In the pics the girl is seen crying tears of joy as Sheikh Mohammed held her close.