HH Sheikh Mohammed Fulfils Wish Of A 7-Year-Old Girl Who Wanted A Photo With Him
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, fulfilled the wish of 7-year-old girl, who wanted to take a picture with him. The little girl earlier tried earlier to take a picture with him at Expo 2020 but couldn’t.
Later on, in a video shared online, the girl was seen crying asking her mum to take her again to the Expo site to meet Sheikh Mohammmed and take a memorable photo with him.
After seeing the video, HH Sheikh Mohammed met her at Expo and fulfilled the little girl’s wish. Isn’t that just heart-warming!
Photos of the Dubai Ruler meeting the young girl are going viral. In the pics the girl is seen crying tears of joy as Sheikh Mohammed held her close.
The heart-warming footage shows the girl rushing to Sheikh Mohammed, who hugged her and wiped her tears off.
The girl instantly cheers up and thanks Sheikh Mohammed for fulfilling her wish! How adorable is this!