HH Sheikh Mohammed Supports Saudi Arabia’s Bid To Host Expo 2030

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, expressed his support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

تقدمت المملكة اليوم بطلب استضافة إكسبو 2030. نعلن من اليوم دعم طلب المملكة، ونعلن أيضا أن المعارف والخبرات التي اكتسبناها خلال ٧ سنوات من الإعداد لإكسبو 2020 ستكون متاحة للأشقاء.

آثار إكسبو ستمتد لسنوات ونجاح المملكة نجاح لكل المنطقة. كل التوفيق لأخي محمد بن سلمان في هذا المشروع — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 29, 2021

“We will give our brothers access to the knowledge and experience we gained throughout seven years of preparation for the Expo”- HH said in his tweet.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted his support for the Saudi bid to host the world fair in Riyadh.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Expo 2030 in Riyadh would coincide with the culmination of the kingdom’s economic reform program known as Vision 2030, and allow the kingdom to share lessons from that programme.

