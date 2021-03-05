Inspo
All-Inclusive Hotels Are The New Trend And This RAK Hotel Is One Of The Best
Two words: ALL INCLUSIVE.
It’s been a weird 12 months. We’re brunching less, spending a lot more time with family and making the most of the stunning country we’re living in. Staycays are all the rage, hotels are enticing us with BIG deals, and recently, the ‘all-inclusive’ hotel trend is getting heaps of attention, for good reason!
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is standing OUT for this deal. Why? It’s an incredibleeee beachfront resort, featuring picture-perfect sunsets and a gorgeous private beach, and for one set price, you can enjoy unlimited drinks for your whole stay plus breakfast. (A friend of mine booked this last week, she loved it so much, she added an extra night to her stay!)
Particularly for parents, the school holidays are looming (yaay!) and kids get a free stay and breakfast.
Book it now. Email @Reservations_RakResort@hilton.
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort announced an epic all-inclusive deal
*You MUST quote RAK IT UP when making your reservation – do it here
Main image via @thetwohungrynomads and @alinachirculescu
This is ALL INCLUSIVE rate, plus kids under 13 go FREE
Withing this rate, your drinks for the entire stay will be taken care of, along with breakfast the following day. WINNING!
- AED 1650 for 2 nights | Beverage All-inclusive + breakfast for 2 adults (King/Queen Standard Room)
Children below 13 years old enjoy free stay and breakfast
- AED 1995 for 3 nights | Beverage All-inclusive + breakfast for 2 adults (King/Queen Standard Room)
Children below 13 years old enjoy free stay and breakfast
Don’t forget to mention RAK IT UP when making your reservation!
The hotel sits on 1.5km of private beach, it features 471 guestrooms and villas, seven pools and ten restaurants and lounges
SIGN. ME. UP.
Not only that, if you’re bringing the little ones, the resort is PACKED with activities, with SEVEN pools including a saltwater pool, ten restaurant and bars, a spa, kids clubs and teens club, fitness centre and watersports centre…
See all the family-friendly activities here.
Along with the amenities, just know that this resort is really nicely done. The sunset bar feels like something you’d find on a Greece island and the whole resort is surrounded by palm trees. This truly feels like a world away from Dubai, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’ve got some holidays coming up.
RAK is activity-FILLED and you won’t be far from some pretty epic activities
- World’s Longest Zipline – 25 km
- Equestrian Club – 10 km
- Ras Al Khaimah National Museum – 10 km
- Shopping Malls – 5 km
- Tower Links Golf Course – 10 km
- Desert and mountain safari – 20 km
- Jebel Jais Mountains – 25 km
- Via Ferrata Ras Al Khaimah – 25 km
More details about Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort here
Take note of the rates and don’t forget to mention RAK IT Up when you book to nab this deal!
