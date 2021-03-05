All-Inclusive Hotels Are The New Trend And This RAK Hotel Is One Of The Best

Two words: ALL INCLUSIVE.

It’s been a weird 12 months. We’re brunching less, spending a lot more time with family and making the most of the stunning country we’re living in. Staycays are all the rage, hotels are enticing us with BIG deals, and recently, the ‘all-inclusive’ hotel trend is getting heaps of attention, for good reason!

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is standing OUT for this deal. Why? It’s an incredibleeee beachfront resort, featuring picture-perfect sunsets and a gorgeous private beach, and for one set price, you can enjoy unlimited drinks for your whole stay plus breakfast. (A friend of mine booked this last week, she loved it so much, she added an extra night to her stay!)

Particularly for parents, the school holidays are looming (yaay!) and kids get a free stay and breakfast.

Book it now. Email @Reservations_RakResort@hilton. com

*You MUST quote RAK IT UP when making your reservation – do it here

