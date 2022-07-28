Historic Rainfall: UAE Emergency And Crisis Systems Are Working Round The Clock To Shelter Residents

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), The Ministry of Interior (MOI) and The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) held a media briefing on the adverse weather conditions today.

While residents were aware a storm was luring closer to the emirates, they did not know how severe it would be.

Streets and homes have flooded, leaving some residents without proper shelter.

Specialized police teams and NCEMA responded to all emergencies as a result of torrential rains and floods and managed to shelter 3,897 individuals and rescue 870

Emergency, crisis and disaster systems have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the public

All parties have been divided into action teams to address any emergencies. NCEMA is currently monitoring the developments in the weather to set plans into place if needed.

The Ministry of Community Development moved 150 people from affected areas to hotel housing units with buses to conduct their transportation. In total 56 buses are on standby in the event of any developments.

The Ministry of Community Development also appointed 3 vital volunteering platforms to organise the process of transferring and serving the affected families:

30 volunteers have been placed at the call centre to communicate with senior citizens in the affected areas and ensure their safety.

40 volunteers have been appointed to help with transportation to transfer people who have been affected.

And finally, 60 volunteers have been appointed to look after families after their transfer to hotel housing units especially families from the categories of senior citizens, children, and families who do not have a breadwinner or need help during the period of emergency accommodation.

#الطوارئ_والأزمات: تدير وزارة تنمية المجتمع عدد من المتطوعين المسجلين المدربين والمؤهلين في “المنصة الوطنية للتطوع” يقومون بجهود حثيثة لتنظيم عملية نقل وخدمة الأسر المتضررة.. هؤلاء المتطوعين يعملون في 3 مجالات حيوية ومهمة: — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 28, 2022

The National Center of Meteorology has sent out 20 warnings from the beginning of the situation and 70 alerts have been issued on social media

NCM is working round the clock to monitor the weather and continue to report necessary warnings and share the information with concerned authorities to take precautions.

All tracking operations are ongoing and the water in affected areas will be removed. In total 4,000 civil defence team members have worked in the efforts.

المركز الوطني للأرصاد: ندعو أفراد المجتمع وفي مثل هذه الحالات الجوية متابعة الأخبار والمعلومات التي يبثها المركز على كافة منصاته الإلكترونية وعبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والتأكد من عدم الانسياق وراء أية إشاعات يتم تداولها حول الأحوال الجوية واستقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية. — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 28, 2022

Brigadier General Dr. Ali Salem Al Tunaiji the MOI official spokesman reiterated to the public during the meeting how residents can stay safe during this time

Dr. Al Tunaiji stated that those in unaffected homes must not leave their residence especially if the area is experiencing heavy rain, except for necessity.

The public has been warned to drive with great caution and avoid rugged roads, water valleys and torrents.

Authorities are calling on the public to source information from official sources and avoid rumours.

Stay safe and follow all precautions

Also Read: Ministry Of Human Resources Urges All Non-Essential Workers To Work From Home