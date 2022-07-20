Feature
Hotels Rates In Dubai Nearly Triple For The 2022 FIFA World Cup Period
For the first time ever, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will happen in the region. A huge win for Qatar to host the Cup and with daily shuttles running between Dubai and Doha, it’s a big win for Dubai tourism, and it’s only logical that hotels in Dubai are already starting to book out.
Due to demand between WC dates (21 November and 18 December), hotel prices in Dubai are skyrocketing. We’re more than three months out, and already prices in some hotels have nearly tripled.
Here’s a price comparison of 5 hotels, between a Friday night in August and a Friday night during the World Cup
5 hotels were chosen at random based on their star rating and price point to give an approximate average of hotel price jumps during the time frame.
5 hotels in Dubai on a Friday night in August *not incl taxes & charges
- Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – AED364
- The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle – AED229
- Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers – AED315
Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach – AED509Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – AED637
The same 5 hotels in Dubai on a Friday night during FIFA World Cup dates *not incl taxes & charges
- Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – AED945
- The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle – AED699
- Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers – AED1,215
- Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach – AED1,399
- Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – AED1,512