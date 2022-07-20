Hotels Rates In Dubai Nearly Triple For The 2022 FIFA World Cup Period

Not surprised, tbh…

For the first time ever, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will happen in the region. A huge win for Qatar to host the Cup and with daily shuttles running between Dubai and Doha, it’s a big win for Dubai tourism, and it’s only logical that hotels in Dubai are already starting to book out.

Have you got a spare room to let on Airbnb… now’s the time to capitalise, fam!

Due to demand between WC dates (21 November and 18 December), hotel prices in Dubai are skyrocketing. We’re more than three months out, and already prices in some hotels have nearly tripled.

Here’s a price comparison of 5 hotels, between a Friday night in August and a Friday night during the World Cup

5 hotels were chosen at random based on their star rating and price point to give an approximate average of hotel price jumps during the time frame.

5 hotels in Dubai on a Friday night in August *not incl taxes & charges

Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – AED364 The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle – AED229 Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers – AED315 Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach – AED509 Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – AED637

The same 5 hotels in Dubai on a Friday night during FIFA World Cup dates *not incl taxes & charges

Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – AED945 The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle – AED699 Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers – AED1,215 Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach – AED1,399 Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – AED1,512

Have friends coming to town for the WC? Get those bookings in now fam!

