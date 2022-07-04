How To Find A Pad That Actually Feels Likes ‘Home’ In Dubai

The best thing about embarking on a new adventure, somewhere new, is the home hunting journey–no doubt!

There’s something thrilling about scouring online, finding the place that makes you feel at peace and the thrills of finally getting your keys to your new home! Everybody starts the search with the tips of their fingers on Property Finder.

The MENA’s leading proptech company doesn’t just find you a place to live, it finds you a place to call home!

‘Home’ has many different meanings but ultimately it’s a place where you can lead the life you deserve

Finding your home is more than finding a roof or a space to live in; hence their new ‘Your Home Finder’ campaign.

Your home should spark a few emotions for you and based on the people Property Finder asked in Dubai, they said homes should give them peace, should be a place where they can share joyous memories, and give them comfort.

It should be a place where you can instantly see your family growing; a place where everybody loves to visit; a place where you can see your future. When you see that place, you’ll get the feeling of ‘I’m HOME’

Home is peace, joy, and comfort

Based on the survey they conducted, 57% of Emiratis, 72% of Asian expats and 75% of Westerners, considered ‘Peace’ as what makes their home a sanctuary. 64% of Arab expats, stated that ‘Joy’ is the key stimulator in making their house feel like a ‘home’, with 41% and 52% of Emiratis and Asian expats respectively considering it a key factor when looking for a home.

Dubai is the world’s newest real estate HUB because of its favourable tax laws, ever-evolving skyline, thriving economy, and the feeling it gives expats. 85,000 residential real estate transactions and a total value of AED 300 billion in 2021 alone!

The reason why Dubai’s demand for homes has skyrocketed in recent years is that it gives everybody that ‘home away from home’ feeling.

